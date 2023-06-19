The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have to move out away for a few seasons after all, but it could cost them a pretty penny to do so, a report has claimed.

For a few weeks now, it has been speculated that the Jacksonville Jaguars might need to spend some time away from their home stadium of TIAA Bank Field as they undergo some renovation works, with the city’s mayor himself stating on local radio in Jacksonville (quoted by The Athletic) that the team may need to leave the area.

Since then a number of options have been thrown up as possible solutions, with Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville (home of the Florida Gators), Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Daytona International Speedway all seeing their name mentioned to house the Jaguars.

But it might well be that the team doesn’t need to leave at all, but that might not necessarily be the good news that it might seem to fans that live in the area.

Jacksonville Jaguars looking to keep things local, at a cost

According to a report in The Florida Times Union (via Sports Business Journal), a solution has been proposed that would see the Jaguars stay put whilst the renovations are going on, but it won’t be a pretty sight, both for the fans who are attending the game, and the Jaguars when they look at their bank account:

Many fans are “completely against the idea of moving out of Duval County” for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. But “looking at the big picture,” moving games to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville or Camping World Stadium in Orlando are “probably the best options.” A four-year “start-and-stop construction” would “allow the Jaguars to play games at TIAA Bank Field from 2026-29.” But it would mean “less parking on game day, construction dust and would likely wreak havoc for fans maneuvering around some parts of the stadium.” Plus, the price tag on that option is “an additional” $190M.

Whilst the Jaguars certainly earn a lot each year from the NFL, with figures suggesting their 2021 revenue was $471m, it’s still not a good number to see that you’d need to hand over in order to get the work done. But on the other hand, when you consider what it would take to put on games outside of Jacksonville (compensating fans to travel, logistics of equipment, perhaps paying rent at their new place, etc.), it might well be that it’s the best option for them financially.

It certainly is going to be interesting to see how they handle the matter moving forward.