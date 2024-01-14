Highlights The Jaguars had a disappointing season and missed the playoffs, but there is still a bright future if they address their needs this offseason.

Trevor Lawrence showed more promise, but the team needs upgrades along the offensive and defensive lines.

The coaching staff, led by Doug Pederson, is on the hot seat after mismanaging a talented roster. The front office also must atone for failing to be proactive last offseason.

2023 was supposed to be the year the Jacksonville Jaguars announced themselves to the NFL world as Super Bowl contenders. Instead, they flamed out in the second half of the regular season and missed the NFL Playoffs entirely.

Ahead of a pivotal offseason, the franchise has more questions than answers. Is Trevor Lawrence capable of another breakout, joining the league's elite tier of quarterbacks? Can the team make the necessary upgrades it needs along the interiors of the offensive and defensive lines? And is Doug Pederson really the right coach to lead this team going forward?

The Jaguars disappointed this season, but there's still a bright future for the team if they attack this offseason with a purpose.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 season summary

Despite a hot start, the Jaguars couldn't maintain momentum in the latter half of the campaign

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars came into the 2023 season with high expectations, fresh off an AFC South title and a historic comeback in a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence was receiving NFL MVP buzz after his breakout sophomore season, and the return of Calvin Ridley from injury and suspension gave fans hope that the offense would be among the league's best.

Through the first 12 weeks of the season, things went according to plan. The team was 8-3 with a sizable lead in the division, in a solid position to compete for the AFC's top seed before the playoffs. From there, though, the nightmare ensued.

Lawrence spent the rest of the year dealing with various injuries as the team suffered some heartbreakingly close losses. The Jaguars imploded down the stretch, going just 1-5 over their final six games, ceding the division to the Houston Texans and completely missing out on the postseason.

It was truly a tale of two seasons for the Jaguars, as the defense went from allowing 20.4 points per game during their 8-3 start to 24.3 over their final six. And even that number is artificially deflated since it includes the Jaguars' shutout of the hapless Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

The offense, which scored 30 or more points four times during those first eleven games, did so only once during the Jaguars' collapse, in a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Highlights and key players from 2023

Who were the most fundamental pieces in leading the Jaguars to a winning record this year?

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Jaguars fans is that the players who were expected to play a key role on offense generally delivered. According to PFF, the five-highest graded Jaguars players in the 2023 season were as follows:

QB Trevor Lawrence: 79.7 RB Travis Etienne Jr: 77.0 TE Evan Engram: 71.6 WR Calvin Ridley:71.4 WR Christian Kirk: 71.1

Lawrence wasn't great, as he saw his interception rate (2.5% in 2023) spike and completion percentage (65.6%) drop, though his yards per attempt (7.1) were a career-high, and he was still among the top 10 in the league in passing yards (4,016) despite playing the last month of the season with various injuries.

Etienne was one of just 12 running backs to cross the 1,000-yard threshold, though his 3.8 yards per rushing attempt was the lowest in that group. However, he expanded his game more than ever in 2023, putting up career highs in every single receiving stat. He also cut down on his fumble issues from last year, never fumbling once despite racking up 325 total touches.

On defense, Josh Allen and Trayvon Walker had the most sacks of any pass-rushing duo in the NFL with 27.5 (17.5 for Allen, 10 for Walker). Like the offense, the stars who were expected to deliver mostly came through this year, according to PFF:

OLB Josh Allen: 89.5 CB Darious Williams: 79.5 S Andrew Wingard:79.4 LB Devin Lloyd: 78.1 LB Foye Oluokun: 75.2

Wingard regressed a bit following a spectacular start to the season, but the second and third levels of the defense played inspired football despite dealing with mounting injuries and constant lineup shifts.

Both he and Williams ranked in the top 10 at their respective positions in quarterback rating allowed when targeted (79.6 for Wingard, 63.9 for Williams), and that was despite both defenders seeing their average ADOT (average depth of target when targeted as the primary defender) balloon above 10 yards in the Jaguars' pensive defensive scheme.

Lowlights and disappointments from 2023

Who fell short of expectations as Jacksonville failed to defend its AFC South crown?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

First and foremost, the Jaguars' front office deserves a fair share of the blame for the team's disappointing campaign. The team returned 21 of 22 starters from the 2022 season, with their most significant free-agent addition being kicker Brandon McManus. It was an embarrassing show of complacency that doomed the Jaguars from the onset.

The coaching staff, headlined by head coach Doug Pederson, is also on the hot seat after grossly mismanaging a talented roster.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and other assistant coaches were relieved of their duties at the end of the season, but only after the defense collapsed down the stretch. Pederson, who was hired to help Lawrence grow after a dismal first season under Urban Meyer, saw his offense fall from 10th in scoring offense in 2022 to 13th this year.

Jaguars' Regression Under Doug Pederson Year Avg. Points Scored Scoring Offense Rank Avg. Points Allowed Scoring Defense Rank 2022 23.8 10th 20.6 12th 2023 22.2 13th 21.8 17th

As for the players' side of things, it would take a casual spectator precisely one Jaguars game to realize the fatal flaw of this team: interior line play. On the offensive side, the team ranked last in yards before contact on rushing plays. On the same note, they also led the league in rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.

The defense struggled as well, as 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson put up only two sacks and has just five total in his four-year career. Likewise, the cornerback room was a mess, as starter Tyson Campbell played in only 11 games this year and gave the Jaguars one interception and five passes defended, all career-lows.

The Jaguars' special teams weren't great either; kicker Brandon McManus only made 81% of his field goal attempts, and punter Logan Cooke put up one of his worst seasons by total net yards. In all, Jacksonville saw multiple key players regress, and all three phases of the game were worse as a result.

Jaguars' cap space and draft assets

What resources will Jacksonville have to improve the team over the offseason?

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Currently, the Jaguars are projected to have roughly $29 million in available cap space for the 2024 offseason before making any cuts or trades.

The team can accrue significant cap savings from releasing a few players on the roster — both left tackle Cam Robinson and cornerback Darious Williams would free up $10+ million in cap room if traded or released — though restructurings may be the preferred method to accessing more money.

Robinson, wide receiver Christian Kirk, guard Brandon Scherff, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun all have cap hits above $20 million for next season.

In terms of draft capital, the Jaguars have seven total picks that are broken down as follows:

One in Round 1 (No. 17)

One in Round 2

Two in Round 4

One in Round 5

One in Round 6

One in Round 7

The picks in Rounds 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 are all the Jaguars' original selections, while one of the Round 4 picks is their own, and the other is from the New Orleans Saints, acquired in a draft day trade last April.

Also worth noting is that the Jaguars are currently projected to receive compensatory selections following their free agents signing with other teams last offseason: a third-round selection for offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (Kansas City Chiefs) and a sixth-round selection for outside linebacker Arden Key (Tennessee Titans).

Finally, the Jaguars' current second-round selection may be given to the Atlanta Falcons. If the team re-signs wide receiver Calvin Ridley before the end of the league year in March, they have to give Atlanta their second-round pick, though they will receive their original third-round pick in return.

Jaguars' offseason outlook

What are the biggest team needs Jacksonville must address to avoid missing the playoffs again?

Guards Brandon Scherff and Ezra Cleveland will be free agents this offseason (assuming Scherff is cut as an obvious cap casualty), and center Luke Fortner was the lowest-rated player on the team with a PFF grade of 44.2.

A total overhaul of the interior offensive line will be necessary for the Jaguars to compete next season and keep Lawrence and Etienne healthy.

On the defensive line, the Jaguars need to add more firepower around Josh Allen (whom they need to extend) and Trayvon Walker. An interior defender who can rack up quarterback pressures and funnel the running game into the star defensive ends will be atop their wish list.

Chris Jones may be a fantasy, but Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins or Justin Madibuke of the Baltimore Ravens are productive players who would fit their base 4-3 lineup.

Other than that, adding depth at the skill positions after an injury-marred season in the receiver room and a tough rookie season from running back Tank Bigsby will be necessary. And the team needs to ensure they get the hire of their next defensive coordinator correct, lest they want to have a repeat of their collapse from this season.

The Jaguars are a talented team with a young franchise quarterback leading the way. Better times should be ahead in Jacksonville, but the front office must ace this offseason to keep pace with the rising Texans and Colts in the AFC South.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac.