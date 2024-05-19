Highlights Focused on marketing its games overseas, the NFL started scheduling games in the U.K. in 2007.

Since 2013, the Jaguars have become a mainstay in London, playing a game there every year, besides the 2020 season.

While there was speculation about the team eventually moving there, those rumors seem very unlikely at this point.

A long, long time ago, the NFL began experimenting with the idea of making the league more of an international treat, and wanted a way to have games in other countries around the world. These efforts led to things such as the American Bowl, and NFL Europe.

The American Bowl consisted of preseason games played in various places around the globe, while NFL Europe was actually a developmental league based in Europe.

Unfortunately, both of these business ventures wound up causing the NFL more of a decline in profits than anything else. As a result, the league shifted their strategy, and decided it would be a better idea for occasional regular season games to be played in the British isle, with the first one taking place in 2007.

Since then, international games have become more common, and they've reached areas on the globe such as Mexico and Germany, with the first game in Brazil scheduled to take place in 2024.

One thing that's been constant throughout the development of international football is the Jacksonville Jaguars' participation in these games. It seems like they've had a game there every year, and they actually have in every season since, aside from 2020, due to COVID restrictions. The Jaguars played two games in London in 2023, and will play another two across the pond in 2024, against the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jaguars have played 11 NFL regular season games outside the United States, by far the most of any franchise. Second is the Bills, who have played seven. Jacksonville is scheduled to play in London twice in 2024, which will bring that total up to 13.

The main motive behind the NFL's push for more and more games in the U.K. as well as other spots around the world is pretty simple: they want to expand the game, and develop more passionate fan bases overseas. For obvious reasons, it can be a bit harder for a fan from the U.K. to truly latch onto an NFL team, since they're on the other side of the globe.

With that in mind, the NFL realized it would make sense to have a team play there consistently, year after year.

That team ended up being the Jaguars.

What Does the Jaguars History in London Look Like?

There was speculation regarding the franchise relocating overseas, but that seems to be off the table

In 2012, the Jaguars ended up being the first team in the league to commit to playing multiple years in the London games. Their owner, Shahid Khan, signed a deal with the English Football Association to play in London for four consecutive years, beginning in 2013.

History of Jaguars' Games in the U.K. Year Opponent Jaguars' Result 2013 San Francisco 49ers L 42-10 2014 Dallas Cowboys L 31-17 2015 Buffalo Bills W 34-31 2016 Indianapolis Colts W 30-27 2017 Baltimore Ravens W 44-7 2018 Philadelphia Eagles L 24-18 2019 Houston Texans L 26-3 2021 Miami Dolphins W 23-20 2022 Denver Broncos L 21-17 2023 Atlanta Falcons W 23-7 2023 Buffalo Bills W 25-20

Khan has described London as the Jaguars' "home away from home", and it truly has become that in a way.

“We’ve now played 11 games in London, have forged deep relationships with fans and businesses, have introduced American football to young people that participate in our community programs throughout the U.K., and we’ve raised funds and supported causes that touch many lives. In all, we’ve established a strong Jaguars tradition in London that our fans and followers celebrate every day of the year."

As mentioned earlier, the main goal behind these overseas games is to grow the fan base, and the Jaguars have started to build their own fan base in the U.K.

Reasons For Jacksonville's Annual London Games, Plus Relocation Speculation

One of the main reasons for this is likely the financial aspects. Money rules everything, and unfortunately, in the past, the team has struggled with attendance in Jacksonville. The year before Khan signed the multi-year deal in London, the Jaguars ranked 25th in the league in attendance, with an average of 62,331 fans per game. Now that the team is better, attendance has gone up slightly, but at the time it looked like an obvious motivating factor. Having a game overseas means more money for the franchise and Khan, and one less home game with lower attendance.

Jaguars Recent Attendance Rankings Year NFL Attendance Ranking Average Attendance 2023 17th 69,031 2022 22nd 66,549 2021 30th 59,968 2019 22nd 63,085 2018 17th 66,674 2017 21st 64,303 2016 26th 61,915 * 2020 not included because of COVID restrictions *statistics courtesy of ESPN

Now, there was a time in which Khan ended up getting very close to buying Wembley Stadium. Before Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was ready for NFL use, Wembley Stadium had been used as the primary venue for NFL games in the United Kingdom.

Over the past decade, the NFL has seemed to want to move closer and closer to adding a team overseas, and grow the game internationally. With that in mind, the culmination of the Jaguars' low attendance, Khan's offer to buy the most iconic stadium in the UK, and the NFL's desire to expand their fan base overseas, many started to speculate that the Jaguars could be prepping for a potential move across the pond.

London remained the Jaguars' Second Home, With Jacksonville Being Their First

Khan eventually withdrew his offer, and any idea that the league would place a team in the U.K. was squashed when Albert Breer reported that the league was starting to move away from the idea of having a team overseas. While there are those aforementioned reasons for which people believed the Jaguars could move, there are a couple of logistical issues that get in the way.

The first of those is that the Jaguars do have a lease on their stadium, Everbank Stadium, through the year 2030. That has been one of the main reasons against their relocation for years, but it has been cemented even more as the Jaguars unveiled new plans to renovate their current stadium, earlier this week. Adding to that, the ramifications of a team having to travel overseas and managing to play all their road and home games would be a logistical nightmare, and actually could affect the team's performance throughout the long, 18-week regular season.

All in all, the Jaguars have been a mainstay in the league's international series in the U.K. In a way, they've found their home away from home, overseas. While there is no reason to suspect a relocation, the Jaguars still seem eager to foster their fan base in Europe, and continue to play games there.

