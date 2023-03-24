The Jacksonville Jaguars could be in line for a reunion with former defensive lineman Calais Campbell as they look to re-establish themselves in the National Football League.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that have been very hard to put your finger on throughout their entire NFL history. There will be times when they are just truly awful (such as the stretch from 2011 to 2016 when they never won more than five games), but then out of nowhere, they’ll put together a side that you think are outside candidates for a Super Bowl run.

Based on last year, they are currently in the midst of falling into the latter category, as after two seasons in which they won a total of four games, they made it to the playoffs and pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory against the Los Angeles Chargers to really put themselves on the map.

And it might well be that the latest iteration of the team could be about to take inspiration from another very good Jaguars team and their ‘Sacksonville’ days as a member of that team paid them a visit in free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars getting the band back together?

According to a report from Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, former defensive end and 2017 1st-Team All-Pro Calais Campbell, who was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, visited with the team as he continues to look for a new team to play for in 2023, although according to the report:

It is not yet clear whether Campbell will ultimately sign with the team or not.

Video: Calais Campbell during his Jacksonville Jaguars days:

A welcome addition to a revitalised Jacksonville Jaguars side?

Whilst the Jaguars have made some improvements and are heading in the right direction, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, especially on defence where they ranked joint-25th in terms of sacks last year.

And whilst Campbell is getting on a bit at age 36 (and he will be 37 by the time the season starts), he has still shown decent levels of production, with 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits last year. And whilst he won’t be asked to be a focal point of the line, if he can give the Jaguars those same numbers again, then he can certainly help to take them as a group to the next level.

Who knows, if he can take the defence to the next level, then he might just do the same to the rest of the team as well.