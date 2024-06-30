Highlights Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is "relishing" her completion of the Jaguars' stadium renovation deal.

The agreement limits the number of games the Jags are allowed to play outside of Jacksonville.

With their long-term location settled, the Jaguars can focus all of their energy on returning to the playoffs.

When the Jacksonville City Council approved a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium earlier this week, effectively locking the Jacksonville Jaguars into town long-term, Donna Deegan's heart swelled with pride. And she wasn't shy about letting her detractors know it.

A lifetime resident and longtime news anchor in the city, Deegan capped her first year as Mayor by keeping Jacksonville's lone major professional sports franchise around and limiting the number of games the Jags can play outside its borders once the renovation is completed. She spoke to reporters, including the Associated Press' Mark Long, about having the last laugh over those who doubted her ability to strike a deal with the team on Wednesday.

[I] enjoy proving people wrong. I have been very petty in this process, saving every article, every negative tweet, every ‘no way you’re ever going to get this done.’ I’ve saved them all, and I’m relishing that today.

Jags' owner Shad Khan is financing $625 million of the project, and will handle "any cost overruns" that arise during the renovation process. The city of Jacksonville is providing $775 million, not a cent of which is coming from a tax increase typically associated with such a high-profile investment.

What Will EverBank Stadium Look Like?

It has similarities to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville has dubbed their soon-to-be-renovated venue as their "stadium of the future." It will be open-air, seat 63,000 people and feature a "translucent covering", akin to that of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, that will reportedly help lower temperatures inside by 15 degrees while preventing rain from impacting playing conditions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From June 4, 2018 through June 22, 2023, EverBank Stadium was known as TIAA Bank Field. The eight seasons prior to that stretch, it was known as EverBank Field.

The party decks and pool, currently located in the stadium's north end zone, will remain in those positions. The building can expand its capacity to 71,500 if necessary, which could allow Jacksonville to host College Football Playoff contests or college basketball's Final Four. Those enhanced seating arrangements are expected to be utilized for the Gator Bowl and Florida-Georgia rivalry game, each of which occurs annually in the stadium.

At the center of relocation rumors for years, Khan's franchise is now set to be where he maintains he has always wanted it to stay. He hopes his new agreement will lead outsiders to stop overlooking the city.

Everyone wants to doubt Jacksonville... as of (Tuesday) night, that should no longer be the case.

Now that their stadium, franchise quarterback and best defender are taken care of, the Jaguars can focus on returning to the AFC Championship and reaching their first-ever Super Bowl. BetMGM currently gives them +5000 odds of representing their conference in New Orleans at Super Bowl 59.

Source: Mark Long

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.