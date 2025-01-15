Summary WWE is a dream spot for wrestlers, motivating transformations like Jacob Fatu's.

Despite diverse body types, some WWE Superstars change looks for the main roster.

Recent transformations by WWE Superstars like Gunther and Fatu are commendable.

Within professional wrestling, WWE is the dream spot. A company that flies the flag for sports entertainment, many of today's wrestlers and past generations grew up on WWE TV and made it their goal to wrestle there one day. This same drive has led many WWE Superstars to undergo body transformations, so they look the part for live TV, with Jacob Fatu's transformation being one of the most commendable.

The WWE is a company where anyone can thrive. With no set archetype for success, people of Rey Mysterio's size can win championships, and people like Andre the Giant can be legends of the business. However, despite the diversity of body shapes that succeed in the company, some WWE Superstars take it upon themselves to change their look as they reach the main roster.

With Randy Orton and AJ Styles both returning from injuries recently looking like completely new men, Gunther is a perfect example of someone who changed their look and flourished. Taking a leaf out of the book of WWE's World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu is the most recent WWE Superstar to undergo a body transformation, with the before and after being incredible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jacob Fatu has only lost two televised matches since his arrival at the WWE, those being at Bad Blood and WarGames.

Jacob Fatu's Road to the WWE

Before the Bloodline, Fatu was supporting his family and making a name for himself

When Solo Sikoa took over as the leader of the Bloodline, the Samoan ushered in a new era for the faction. Bringing the Tongans, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the mix, it was the eventual arrival of WWE's Samoan Werewolf that gripped the WWE Universe. A chaotic, no-nonsense wrestler who will attack anything in his path, Fatu's in-ring athleticism made him an instant fan favourite despite being a bad guy.

Having made a name for himself in Major League Wrestling (MLW), it was clear that Fatu was destined for bigger things. The Samoan Werewolf would show love to his family in WWE whenever he could, such as appearing at 2024's Royal Rumble supporting them, and it is clear to see how much professional wrestling means to him when looking at his body transformation.

Fatu's Body Transformation

The Samoan Werewolf looks like a different man

Signing with WWE in April 2024, Fatu didn't make his debut until June of that year. Allowing him three months to prepare for the role of the Bloodline's crazed Solo Sikoa appreciator, it is clear that Fatu wasn't leaving any stone unturned. Despite not being noticeably out of shape in MLW, the before and after make for impressive viewing.

Having glanced at the WWE roster and seeing the success past transformations have gotten talent, it is clear Fatu is all in on his WWE run. With the WWE Universe wholeheartedly behind him, it is a matter of time before the Samoan Werewolf breaks away from the Bloodline and realises his sky-high potential.