Aston Villa will be playing European football for the first time since 2010 after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery's side beat Brighton 2-1 on the final day of the season to finish the 2022/23 campaign in seventh.

They will be playing in Europe's third-tier competition next season and their home fans were absolutely loving it.

Aston Villa qualify for Europe

Villa Park could be heard chanting "We're all going on a European tour" during their victory over Brighton thanks to goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins.

You only need to look at the way West Ham have embraced the Europa Conference League to understand why Villa fans are buzzing.

The club haven't had loads to cheer about in recent years but, since Emery's arrival, Villa have been absolutely fantastic. And their reward is a season of European football.

Aston Villa fans celebrate Europa Conference League qualification

In footage that may have been filmed by a player on the team bus on the way to Villa Park, fans gathered to encourage their side to qualify for the Europa Conference League

As fans cheered, Villa players looked out and filmed the scenes.

However, it seems Jacob Ramsey wasn't too impressed with the celebrations.

VIDEO: Jacob Ramsey appears to mock Villa fans

Footage has captured him appearing to say "The f***? It’s only Conference.”

It led to Enzri Konsa apparently firing back with: "Shut up man, have some respect bro. Are you mad? We’ve got that on record as well."

We're sure it was only a bit of banter from Ramsey, and he's actually rather excited to be playing European football for the first ever time next season.

But Konsa certainly wasn't impressed with his comment.

What did Emery say about Aston Villa qualifying for Europe?

But one man who is proud of Villa qualifying for Europe is the manager.

After the match, Emery couldn't hide his delight at what they'd just achieved.

“I’m very proud of our work, our supporters, the club, everybody that works here,” he said.

“It’s important because we’re going to be one step ahead in our objective to be in Europe. To play in the Conference League is very important.

“We’re adding the possibility of another trophy because it’s very difficult in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Our objective and ambitions will be to try and always be a candidate to get a trophy.

“To play in Europe for the club and the coaches, because I was playing 15 years in a row in Europe, so to get that again next year is fantastic for me individually and I’m very happy playing in Europe.

“We are going to add more matches and more difficult moments, but I want a competitive team. I’m going to be really, really demanding to play as well as possible and taking more challenges. Playing in Europe is it.”