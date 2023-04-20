Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is benefitting from Unai Emery's system, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects to come out of Villa Park in recent years and he's starting to flourish under Emery.

Aston Villa news - Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey, who is earning £70k-a-week at Villa, has become a regular under Emery, starting the last eight Premier League games.

The England youth international has now started more games than John McGinn, Emi Buendia, and Philippe Coutinho, as per FBref - an impressive achievement at such a young age.

Earlier in the season, Jamie Carragher singled out Ramsey in a tweet, saying: "Ramsey will be top class in the future."

Ironically, Ramsey is now being linked with Carragher's former club, with GOAL reporting that Ramsey is on Liverpool's list of midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Many players are benefitting from Emery joining the club this campaign, with the Midlands club now fighting for a place in Europe, sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League table.

Ramsey is certainly one of them and his most recent performance against Newcastle United epitomised his improvement under Emery.

The young midfielder scored and provided an assist in a 3-0 victory over the Magpies, receiving a WhoScored rating of 8.81.

What has Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has suggested that Emery will be looking forward to next season and working with Ramsey after how he's performed for him so far this campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ramsey has definitely been one of the players that has benefitted from the system and the environment that Emery has created. I think he'll really be looking forward to next season so see what he's fully capable of."

How has Ramsey performed this season?

Ramsey has now scored four goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this term, as per FBref.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 in England's top flight, the fourth highest in the Villa squad.

Ramsey isn't just contributing in front of goal, but he's also got plenty of defensive nous, which is a key reason why Emery continues to select him.

With 2.1 interceptions and 4.6 total duels won per game, the 21-year-old is now a key player at Villa Park despite his young age, and it's scary to think where he could be in the next few years.