Highlights Unai Emery's stance has not changed since January, which suggests Jacob Ramsey is not for sale in the summer.

Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the £34m-rated midfielder over a potential swoop.

Villa may target Villarreal's Alex Baena to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

After joining the Aston Villa academy in 2007 as a bright midfield prospect, Jacob Ramsey broke into the club’s first team four years ago as a 17-year-old and has gone on to represent the Premier League side 122 times since.

The 22-year-old became an integral cog in Unai Emery’s rejuvenated Villa side last season, where he played 35 games under the Spaniard and scored six goals, creating a further seven. He made vital contributions against teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool as Villa secured a dream return to European football with a seventh-place finish.

This season has not gone so smoothly for the academy graduate, who has been absent for large parts of the season due to injuries and has been restricted to just 21 appearances across all competitions. However, the latest reports suggest Ramsey will not leave Villa Park in the upcoming transfer window, despite some of Europe’s biggest clubs circling the star.

Ramsey's Future at Aston Villa Uncertain

The BBC’s Nick Mashiter has his say

European giants Bayern Munich are among the clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Ramsey, while fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Tottenham are also keen on a summer swoop for the £34 million-rated midfielder.

Despite the player’s restricted playing time this season and the temptation for the club to sell the player to help ease profit and sustainability pressures, BBC Sport football news reporter Nick Mashiter feels Aston Villa boss Emery “made his stance clear” over Ramsey’s future earlier this year. However, there's certainly no guarantee he will stay at the club as offloading an academy graduate would help their financial situation.

Reporting on the BBC live column, Mashiter wrote:

“Villa have insisted he is not for sale with manager Unai Emery making his stance clear in January. “Yet, even with probable Champions League qualification bringing in extra TV revenue, selling the academy graduate would help the club in their efforts to comply with profit and sustainability after they lost £119.6m for the year ending 31 May, 2023.”

Villa Target Possible Ramsey Replacement

Emery eyeing swoop for Villarreal midfielder

If Ramsey, who has been described as an 'important' player by Emery, were to move on from Aston Villa this summer, one player that could replace him is Villarreal’s Alex Baena, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. The 22-year-old played under Emery at the La Liga side during the 2020/21 season and played a key role in the club’s Europa League success.

Emery is reportedly keen on bringing his compatriot to England with Villa on the verge of securing a monumental return to the Champions League, where they are in fourth position in the league and seven points clear of fifth-place Tottenham.

They have already secured a return to the Europa League after their 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend, but look as though they are going to fall short in their bid to win the Europa Conference League after a shock 4-2 home defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday.

So the task is clear for Emery and the club’s recruitment staff - strengthen the squad ahead of back-to-back European campaigns, with promising midfielder Baena near the top of their wishlist this summer.