Jacob Steinberg has given a grim verdict of West Ham United's signing of Niclas Fullkrug amid the veteran frontman picking up another injury. He pulled up with a problem in a 2-1 FA Cup third-round loss to Aston Villa in Graham Potter's first game in charge on Friday (January 10).

Fullkrug joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a reported £27 million deal. The German's last appearance for Dortmund was in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

West Ham swooped for the striker after he represented Germany at Euro 2024 to give Julen Lopetegui vital firepower this season. But he hasn't come close to living up to expectations amid fitness issues and a lack of form.

Fullkrug was sidelined for most of the start of the campaign due to an Achilles strain. He returned in December but failed to earn a starting berth under Lopetegui, who was given the sack last week.

The 22-cap Germany international netted a consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City (January 4). He'll have been hoping to kick on under new manager Potter, but a hamstring injury means he's set for another spell on the sidelines.

Steinberg: Fullkrug Was A Bad Signing

West Ham's Summer Signing's Woes Continue

The Sun's Jack Rosser reports that Fullkrug could miss as much as three months out of action. It is a massive blow for Potter at the start of his reign at the London Stadium.

A lack of firepower has been a problem for the East Londoners. Michail Antonio is ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on a lower limb fracture after a car crash.

Potter's options are limited, and Fullkrug's latest setback arguably proves the recruitment staff were wrong to move for the 31-year-old. Steinberg bemoaned his capture with a post on X:

"He’s not a bad player but it really was such a bad signing. The kind of thing that keeps holding West Ham back."

Niclas Fullkrug Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 9 Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 1.42 Goals Per Game 0.2 Assists 1 Ground Duels Won 0.6 (25%) Aerial Duels Won 2.2 (45%)

Dortmund's director of football, Sebastian Kehl, claims the Bundesliga club didn't intend to sell Fullkrug, but said the speed of West Ham's 'raid' led to his departure. He bagged 15 goals and 10 assists in 43 games while at Signal Iduna Park.

The Hammers are set to react to Fullkrug's hamstring injury by backing Potter this month. Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson is reportedly a target, and the 20-year-old Irish striker is available on loan after falling behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in Fabian Hurzeler's pecking order.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

