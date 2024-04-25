Highlights Arne Slot is Liverpool's top managerial target after previous candidates fell through, and the Reds know what his release clause is.

Liverpool's strong relationship with Feyenoord may help seal the deal for Slot despite their initial bid being rejected.

Negotiations for Slot included an offer of €9million, though Feyenoord want more as it could involve backroom staff moving to Anfield.

Liverpool's strong relationship with Feyenoord amid their pursuit of Arne Slot to become their new boss could stand them in good stead when it comes to appointing the Dutchman - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst their opening bid has been rejected, Liverpool aren't far off agreeing a deal as they know the release clause.

Slot has come from nowhere as an option to move to Anfield after failed moves for other managers on the market, and with talks ramping up throughout the week, the 45-year-old appears destined to become the new boss of the Premier League title chasers.

Arne Slot: Liverpool Manager Latest

Arne Slot has been fast-tracked to become Liverpool's top target

Slot has become Liverpool's top target after moves for their previous two ideal candidates broke down. Xabi Alonso was thought to be Liverpool's top target once Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Anfield, but after two months of speculation, the Spaniard committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen - leaving Liverpool looking for a new manager once again.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim was the man next linked with a move to the red half of Merseyside, and whilst it looked for all the world that he would become the successor to Klopp in the Liverpool throne, reports earlier in the week suggesting that he had flown to London for talks with West Ham coupled with his potential move to Liverpool breaking down saw the club move on once again.

Slot is now the man touted to become the new manager, and that has led to reports that Liverpool have opened negotiations with Feyenoord to bring him over. Having won the Dutch Cup last week and with PSV Eindhoven just one win away from securing the Eredivisie, Feyenoord's season is all but over as they are bound to finish in second place - leaving Slot free to undergo contract negotiations with the Reds.

Jacobs Says Liverpool Have Good Relationship With Feyenoord

Liverpool have supposedly done their business in the correct manner

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Liverpool have a better chance at bringing Slot into the club as a result of their strong negotiations with Feyenoord - whilst they know the release clause to bring him to the Premier League. He said:

"Because they’ve got a good relationship with Feyenoord, and because they’ve gone about their approach in the right way - they didn’t hold their formal talks or make their first offer until after Feyenoord’s cup final victory - which was definitely appreciated by Feyenoord. "The expectation from sources is that the compensation is not going to be €20million. Liverpool’s first offer was €9million but that has been rejected. "And as I’ve reported before, I was always told that €10million plus was the starting ballpark potentially rising up to €15million. If, as would be expected, a significant number of backroom staff join Slot in making the move to Anfield."

Slot Would Be a Good Addition at Liverpool

With Alonso and Amorim out of the picture, Slot has been analysed by many in the past few days and by playing a similar style to Klopp, it would mean that there would be less of a rebuild in the summer.

With Slot also likely to take his backroom staff to Anfield, his ideas and playing style would get across quicker, allowing Liverpool to hit the ground running at the start of next season. Of course, there will be some teething problems, but in terms of an immediate appointment that would fill fans with hope and continuity going forward, there wouldn't be many better than Slot to start with.

