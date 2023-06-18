Jacques Villeneuve has released a statement on Instagram concerning Charles Leclerc's tribute helmet to the Canadian's father, Gilles.

Gilles Villeneuve was a fantastically fast racing driver and earned icon status in F1 when driving for Ferrari, before his life was tragically cut short by a crash at the Zolder circuit in Belgium in 1982.

During his time in the sport, though, he left an indelible mark with the track here in Montréal named after him, and Leclerc wanted to pay his own tribute this weekend as well.

Leclerc's tribute to Gilles Villeneuve

Earlier this week, Leclerc revealed a crash helmet that resembled Gilles', but during the first practice sessions of the weekend he was using his old, usual helmet after it came to light that the Villeneuve family had not been prior informed of the Monegasque's intentions.

Things have been resolved since, with Leclerc set to use the crash helmet this afternoon in the Grand Prix, and Gilles' family are also in attendance to see the Ferrari man hopefully climb the standings after a difficult qualifying session.

However, Gilles' son Jacques - the 1997 F1 world champion - has had to release a statement to clarify exactly what happened over the helmet given he and his relatives received abuse on social media.

Jacques Villeneuve statement on Charles Leclerc's tribute helmet

Ultimately, all's well that ends well, and it's good to see an amicable agreement was reached by those concerned with Leclerc now set to use the special helmet this afternoon.

It's such a shame that Jacques had to release a statement in light of some of the abuse being sent to him and his family on social media but that is, unfortunately, the way of the world these days.

Hopefully, this can draw a line under the situation though and we can look forward to this afternoon's Grand Prix with the hope that it will be every bit as thrilling as watching Gilles behind the wheel during his career was.