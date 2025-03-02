Jade Cargill made a shocking return to WWE at Elimination Chamber with a vicious attack on Naomi even before the bell rang ahead of the women's Elimination Chamber match.

The 32-year-old hasn't been seen since mid-November after she was 'injured' in a parking lot ambush on an episode of SmackDown. She was written off TV to nurse an injury but has been in the Performance Center recently.

As for Cargill's storyline, months had passed, and fans have been trying to guess the perpetrator. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been the main suspects in recent weeks.

Cargill's theme hit, and she stormed to the ring, initially looking like she would target Morgan but instead turning her attention to Naomi. She left the 37-year-old battered and bruised and unable to compete in the Elimination Chamber match.

Jade Cargill Returns At Elimination Chamber

Naomi appears to be behind the parking lot attack

Naomi was preparing to kick off the Elimination Chamber match with Morgan as they were the first two competitors to enter the match. Her plans were shelved when Cargill arrived, and it appears the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is the guilty party regarding the parking lot incident.

Bianca Belair was distraught watching her two friends bump heads, and it's unclear whether she was aware of the situation. The EST of WWE held the tag titles with Cargill until the attack and claimed them alongside Naomi once the former AEW star was sidelined.

Fans long speculated that Naomi was Cargill's attacker, and she recently teased a heel tu