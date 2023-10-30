Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Jaden McDaniels to a long-term contract extension to build continuity and depth around their franchise stars and improve their chances of being a playoff team.

After being a bright spark in a somewhat disappointing season for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, the team ensured that they signed forward Jaden McDaniels to a long-term contract extension, a move in which NBA writer Mark Medina argues benefits the organization by signaling their intent to build roster continuity and depth around their two franchise stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, in what is one of the smaller market teams in the NBA.

Timberwolves’ off-season overhaul

Toward the back end of last season, Minnesota had four NBA All-Stars in their starting line-up, having acquired Mike Conley at the trade deadline in the three-team trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the L.A. Lakers. Due to an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns that saw him limited to only 29 games during the last campaign, though, the highly anticipated experiment of seeing him partnered with Rudy Gobert as a new All-Star front-court duo was unable to be fully explored, thus providing little insight on their ability to be able to play alongside each other to great effect.

Prior to free-agency, the team agreed upon a three-year, $42 million extension with back-up center Naz Reid, after his career-best season saw the undrafted big average 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. Additionally, the team announced that they had re-signed guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who had also come over from the Utah Jazz in the Conley trade at the February trade deadline. The terms of his deal were not announced by the team. To add further rotation depth, during free-agency, Minnesota also picked up Shake Milton, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, on a two-year, $10 million deal, and wing Troy Brown Jr., who spent last season with the Lakers, on a two-year, $8 million deal, respectively.

Notably, the biggest deal the Timberwolves made during the summer was signing All-Star and future face of the franchise, Anthony Edwards, to a five-year designated rookie max extension that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports could be worth up to $260 million. Furthermore, while seemingly fitting with their vision of maintaining roster continuity, the T-Wolves announced just before the regular season got underway that they had inked forward Jaden McDaniels to a five-year, $136 million rookie-scale extension after making a big impression last year. He is now under contract with Minnesota through the 2028-29 season.

Medina – Minnesota are trying to ‘build continuity’ around stars

Medina believes that the main benefit of offering McDaniels such a large extension, is that by tying down one of the league’s best defenders to fit around their two franchise stars in Edwards and KAT, and electing to go down the route of building depth and continuity, they have the chance to build a solid playoff-caliber roster despite being a smaller market team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I can certainly see the pluses and minuses of it [signing McDaniels to a big contract], but I do understand why the Minnesota Timberwolves gave McDaniels a five-year $136 million dollar extension. Let's start with his strong play. He had a breakout season last year, he's been one of the NBA’s best defenders in being able to guard some of the top wing players. And I think with Minnesota, they're not a big market team, they're not a team that is a quote - unquote, a destination franchise. And so I think that they decided that they're going to go in on just trying to build continuity and as great depth and talent around Anthony Edwards, and Karl Anthony Towns that gives themselves the best chance to be a playoff team and beyond.”

Last season’s breakout year

In a season marred by the disappointment of not meeting the high expectations that had been set out for them at the start of last season, only just scraping through to the playoffs, via the play-in tournament before bouncing out in the first round after a 4-1 demolition by the Denver Nuggets, McDaniels was one of the Timberwolves few shining lights for much of the year.

Jaden McDaniels - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 27.0 Points 9.6 Assists 1.4 Rebounds 3.9 Steals 0.8 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Remaining healthy for almost the entire season, the six-foot-nine wing played in 79 regular season games in which he established himself as a full-time starter. In 30.6 minutes on the floor, he averaged 12.1 points, 1.9 assists, both career-highs, and 3.9 rebounds, while averaging 1.0 block and almost a steal per game. He would convert 51.7 percent of his shots from the field, while connecting on 39.8 percent of perimeter shots, both of which were also career-highs.

However, the standout part of the 23-year-old’s game was on the defensive end of the floor where he emerged as one of the league’s best defenders, holding opposing shooters to 43.6 percent when he was guarding as their closest defender, ranking behind only Draymond Green (41.1%) and Nic Claxton (42.6%). Additionally, he ranked in the top 10 players (defending 200+ shots), holding opponents to 52.9% shooting at the rim.

Undoubtedly, all the discussed factors have contributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves awarding Jaden McDaniels a long-term extension, and with his future now decided, they have added a complimentary piece to their starting line-up that has proven chemistry with their franchise stars, with the hope that this will be one of the moves the organization make to ensure the team’s long-term success.