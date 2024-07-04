Highlights Jaden Philogene's agent, Berto Camacho, was kicked out of Barcelona's training ground after showing up unannounced and posing for photos.

Philogene's future reportedly lies in the Premier League, with Ipswich Town in advanced talks to sign him.

Philogene has impressed with Hull City, scoring 12 goals and notching six assists, and has also earned four caps for England Under-21.

England Under-21 international Jaden Philogene's agent was escorted away from Barcelona's training ground after showing up unannounced. The 22-year-old has impressed at Hull City, whom he joined from Aston Villa last summer.

A year on, interest in the winger is reportedly high. Having scored 12 goals and notched up a further six assists for the Tigers during the 2023-24 season, it is believed that a move to a top-division club could be on the horizon for the youngster. However, one destination that is now seemingly off the table, is a move to the Nou Camp following his representative's antics.

Philogene's Agent Kicked Out of Barcelona's Training Ground

Berto Camacho uploaded pictures of himself at the complex to Instagram

According to journalist Gerard Romero, via 'Total Barca,' Philogene's agent, Berto Camacho was asked to leave the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper after arriving unannounced and posing for photos of him in a suit and holding a briefcase outside the building.

The account states that the Barcelona directors are completely unfamiliar with Philogene, and had not previously heard of him. This contradicts a report from Yahoo Sports, via Marca, who claimed that scouts from the Catalan outfit had been to see the attacker during the season, and had positive reports on the player. It was suggested that the Blaugrana would only move for the player for a loan deal or for a free transfer, as he was low on the list of priorities.

The reason behind the sudden photoshoot is believed to be as part of a PR stunt in order to drive more interest in the player – which could explain why there have also been reports of Barca's interest in the media. By fabricating potential interest from the Spanish giants, the idea is that Philogene's stock would rise, leading to more teams inquiring about his services.

Ipswich Town Interested in Philogene

The newly promoted team are said to be in advanced talks

Despite the elaborate stunt, rumours suggest that Philogene's future lies in the Premier League, with newly promoted Ipswich Town closing in on a deal to sign the former Villan. Kieran McKenna has already bolstered his squad ahead of their return to England's top flight, securing a permanent deal for Omari Hutchinson and signing former West Ham defender Ben Johnson on a free transfer.

The BBC have reported that the Hull City starlet has a lot of interest from more established Premier League clubs, but the youngster's preferred destination is Portman Road, with talks advanced with the Tractor Boys. Former club Aston Villa do retain a buy-back clause on the player. However, the issues the club faces surrounding profit and sustainability regulations mean that a move to bring the youth international back to Villa Park is currently off the table.

Philogene boasts an impressive record at under-21 level for his country. After making his debut in December 2023, the forward has gone on to receive four caps, scored three goals and grabbed two assists.

Jaden Philogene's 2023-24 statistics Stats Total Appearances 32 Minutes 2811 Goals 12 Assists 6

All stats via Transfermarkt - accurate as of 04/07/2024