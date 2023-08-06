Aston Villa have been busy in the transfer market so far, but they could save themselves some money by utilising an academy product, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans will be looking to build on an excellent season in the Premier League, and the signings made so far will undoubtedly be getting the fans excited.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer window, Villa have brought in Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans, and Pau Torres.

Unai Emery has strengthened in defence, midfield, and attack, making his squad significantly deeper and stronger heading into the new campaign.

The Midlands club continue to be linked with additional signings, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Giovani Lo Celso and Ferran Torres could be targeted before the window clams shut in September.

However, the aforementioned players will undoubtedly come with a hefty price tag, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Emery look to try and work with what he's got, and he could utilise some of his younger stars.

The likes of Jaden Philogene and Cameron Archer have been involved for the Premier League club during pre-season, possibly hinting that Emery is looking to keep them in and around the first team.

Now, journalist Taylor has suggested one player that could save Villa some money heading into the new campaign.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa?

Taylor has suggested that Philogene could be in Emery's plans with the new season just around the corner.

The journalist adds that the youngster could be like a new signing, which could lead to Villa not looking to sign a winger this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I do expect Villa to do something else. What they've done again, it's like talking about Manchester United, it's been three signings that have all been specific to Emery's needs.

"Really impressed with Villa I have to say, if they were to get into the top four it really wouldn't surprise me. That's a great compliment given how strong the sort of top seven or eight clubs have become.

"I do still feel like there's a little bit of a gap in some aspects of their side. They seem to be playing a 4-2-2-2 system, which doesn't really have too much speed in other than Moussa Diaby now.

"Philogene, the youngster, seems to have become that new signing for them. So maybe they're not looking for another winger."

What's next for Aston Villa?

Villa have done some excellent business early on in the transfer window, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them take their time on their next addition.

Journalist Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't actually expect Villa to slow down in the market, after their most recent signing of Diaby.

With European football coming to Villa Park this term, Emery will need a deeper squad with more quality in order to compete on all fronts, so maybe their business isn't done just yet.