Highlights Aston Villa closing in on signing Jaden Philogene from Hull City.

Philogene, previously at Aston Villa, is set to sign a long-term contract at Villa Park.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is set to follow Philogene through the door.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will sign his contract on Thursday.

Philogene has recently been plying his trade in the Championship, showcasing himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in the league. After Hull failed to gain promotion, a host of clubs began to circle to try and prise Philogene away from the Championship club.

The 22-year-old joined Hull from Aston Villa after struggling to break into the first-team, but after his rapid rise in the second tier, the Midlands outfit have opted to bring him back to Villa Park.

Philogene is Signing His Aston Villa Contract

Amadou Onana could soon follow

Reporting on Thursday afternoon, Romano has confirmed that Philogene is signing his contract at Villa Park, with the young winger putting pen to paper on a long-term deal. The Italian reporter adds that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be next, with the Belgian international set to sign as soon as he returns from his holiday.

Philogene's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 3.69 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.79

It's understood that Aston Villa activated a clause whereby they can match any fee another club offered Hull for Philogene. With Ipswich Town bidding around £18m, Villa stepped in. Philogene, described as 'ridiculous' by former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, will now return to his former club.

Villa will be thankful that they were smart enough to insert a clause so they were able to, one way or another, bring Philogene back to the club. The Midlands outfit might not have expected the youngster to have made the impact he has so far, but he will now link up with Emery's squad and look to prove himself once again.

It's certainly not going to be easy for Philogene to become a regular starter in the short-term considering the talent that Emery has at his disposal. Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Moussa Diaby are just some of the wide options in the Villa squad at the moment.

Villa to Pay Around £50m for Amadou Onana

He's closing in on a move

Aston Villa are strengthening their squad by bringing in Philogene to provide more competition in attack. Emery's recruitment team are also looking to strengthen in the middle of the park, with the club finalising a £50m deal for Onana, who will replace Douglas Luiz following his move to Juventus.

Onana, a standout performer for Everton last season with 37 appearances and three goals, was instrumental in the team's successful battle against relegation despite a points deduction. The Belgian star will provide a physical presence in midfield, while also being a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024