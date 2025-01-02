Everton are considering a move to sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene in the January transfer window, with the former Hull City forward allowed to leave on loan, according to The Athletic.

Philogene only moved to Villa during the summer window after they activated a clause to bring him back from Hull City. Since returning to the club, Philogene has struggled to make an impact and has found game time limited under Unai Emery.

As a result, a departure in January looks possible, and a host of clubs are showing an interest in securing his signature. Villa weren't the only club keen to bring him in from Hull in the summer, so they could make another player to sign him as he becomes available once again.

According to The Athletic, Everton are interested in signing Aston Villa winger Philogene on loan for the second half of the campaign, but a deal would require the Toffees to end the loan of either Armando Broja or Jack Harrison, or make their temporary moves permanent.

Philogene, described as 'ridiculous' by former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, was a target for Everton earlier in the summer. The Merseyside outfit made a bid to sign him from Hull before he eventually returned to his former club Villa.

The tricky winger has started just two Premier League games so far this season, so it's safe to say the move hasn't worked out for him just yet. The 22-year-old flourished in the Championship at Hull, earning himself a move to England's top flight, but Emery clearly doesn't fancy him at the moment.

Philogene signed a five-year deal at Villa Park and is still highly-rated considering they offered him that contract just a few months ago, hence why he's available for loan and not a permanent move. The youngster contributed 18 goals and assists combined last season for Hull in 33 appearances, but he's failed to take his game to the next level so far.