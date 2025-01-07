Everton are in talks to sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene on a permanent deal, Fabrizio Romano has now reported.

Philogene, described as 'ridiculous', moved to Villa during the summer transfer window, re-joining the club after a spell with Hull City. It's not quite worked out for him so far, and he is struggling to make an impact under Unai Emery in this campaign.

The young forward has played a bit-part role since returning to Villa Park, barely featuring for the Midlands outfit in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has started just two games in England's top flight for Villa, so it's no surprise that a move could happen in the January transfer window.

Italian reporter Romano has now reported that Everton are in talks to sign Philogene on a permanent transfer. Negotiations are under way for a permanent move, with Everton already having two domestic loan slots taken up by Armando Broja and Jack Harrison...

"Everton have opened talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Understand it could be a permanent move rather than loan, Everton are trying to make it happen with this formula. Negotiations underway."

Everton were keen on Philogene during the previous summer transfer window, with The Athletic reporting that the Toffees submitted a £16m offer. Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace were also interested at the time, but it appears to be Everton who are making a concrete move this month.

It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Ipswich or Crystal Palace enter the race once again with news surfacing that the Toffees are in talks, but there could be concerns over his lack of game time this season. Sean Dyche's side are enduring a difficult campaign, especially from an attacking sense, so adding another forward was always likely to be a priority in the winter window.

Philogene will likely be frustrated with his situation at the moment as he struggles to get into Emery's starting XI, and a move would be useful to aid his development. There's a good chance he would quickly become a regular at Goodison Park, so it could be a smart move for the England youth international.