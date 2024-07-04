Highlights Everton are interested in signing Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are also keen.

Philogene will decide his future very soon.

Everton have submitted a proposal to Hull City for winger Jaden Philogene, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have also initiated contact.

Signing an additional forward in the summer transfer window could be a priority for the Toffees. Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison were Sean Dyche's primary wingers last term, but the English duo were run into the ground, playing a hefty number of minutes.

Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma were backup options out wide, but both players have now left the club. Philogene has enjoyed an impressive stint in England's second tier after leaving Aston Villa, and he could be ready for a return to the Premier League.

Everton, Palace, and Ipswich are Pushing

It's a competitive race for his signature

Speaking on his playback channel on Wednesday evening, Romano has confirmed that Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Everton are all among the sides who are interested in securing Philogene's signature...

"There is also interest from Premier League clubs, including Ipswich Town, including Crystal Palace, and including also Everton. These three clubs from Premier League are showing interest. What I can tell you is get ready, because the player will decide his future soon. So this is not going to be a saga, like end of July, August, or this kind of stuff. Philogene will decide soon, and soon we will know the situation of the player. So many clubs are showing interest. The player will make his decision really soon."

Romano suggests that we could hear a decision from Hull and Philogene in the near future, and the Toffees will be hoping they are the side to win the race.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

The Toffees recently confirmed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, but adding more attacking flair and trickery to their forward line will be hugely beneficial. Sean Dyche's side have become resolute at the back under his tutelage, but scoring goals has been an issue during his time at the club.

Former Hull manager Liam Rosenior was full of praise for Philogene while with the Championship outfit, labelling him 'ridiculous'...

"Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time. He’s only going to get better with the more games he plays. It’s not just his goal or his showreel moments, it’s his energy levels he gives the team – he works so hard."

Rosenior's comments about his work-rate will be music to the ears of Dyche.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players managed a higher average match rating than Jaden Philogene in the Championship last season.

Everton Could Win the Race for Philogene

His game time could be guaranteed

Now Everton will be waiting to hear whether Philogene is keen on moving to Merseyside this summer. Although the Toffees have struggled of late, things could be starting to look up. With a new stadium on the horizon and Premier League safety comfortably achieved last term, the Toffees might be an attractive prospect.

With Dobbin and Danjuma departing, Philogene has an excellent chance of receiving regular minutes at Goodison Park. With Palace, Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada could take the attacking roles behind Jean-Philippe Mateta, meaning he might have to get used to a squad role.

Ipswich will likely be pushing for Philogene to be a guaranteed starter, but after coming up from the Championship last season, their threat of relegation might be greater than Everton's.

Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/07/2024