Jaden Philogene now could see a potential return due to his buyback clause.

There is interest from West Ham United and Ipswich Town, with a Premier League move expected.

Aston Villa have been extremely busy in the transfer market already, having signed young duo Ian Maatsen and Lewis Dobbin from Chelsea and Everton respectively in the early weeks of the window - and their young additions could be set to increase further, with ex-Villa star Jaden Philogene potentially on his way back to Villa Park, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Villa qualified for the Champions League at the end of last season and, with the club instantly becoming more attractive to prospective players, they have already got to work by all but securing the signing of Maatsen, who featured in the Champions League's Team of the Tournament after he played a huge role in getting Borussia Dortmund to the final. There is still more work to be done in terms of incomings at Villa Park, and that could be expanded by a return for Jaden Philogene with the Villans having a buyback clause for his services, according to Romano.

Jaden Philogene Could See Aston Villa Return

The winger has been on fire in the Championship

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano admitted that there was other Premier League interest in the Hull City winger, who has shone in Yorkshire this season - but there is a possibility that he could return to the west Midlands with Villa having a clause inserted into his sale whereby they can match a bid that any other team makes. He said:

"There is also interest from several Premier League clubs, especially from West Ham and Ipswich Town. These two clubs have already reached out to the player's side to understand the conditions of the deal in this case. "Remember that the player, in the future, will have a possibility to return to Aston Villa. Villa have a matching clause into the contract of Philogene, so they have the possibility in the future to bring the player back. "Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, it's going to be one to watch in the next few weeks."

Philogene Could Walk Straight into Villa's First Team

The winger certainly has the capabilities to produce in the top-flight

Philogene was one of the shining lights in a slightly disappointing Hull City season. Despite loaning talents such as Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton, alongside boasting permanent stars such as Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan, the Tigers missed out on the play-offs by three points, which led to Liam Rosenior being sacked.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/12/2023

As a result of their failure to earn promotion, the Yorkshire outfit have seen interest increase in the 22-year-old winger, who had endured previous loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City before making the move up north.

12 goals and six assists in 32 Championship games was quite the tally for a player who struggled to find his way into the Villa side, but with West Ham United and Ipswich reportedly holding an interest, alongside Barcelona at £30million, it seems only a matter of time that he will be in a Premier League shirt come August.

Villa do boast Emi Buendia, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey as their first-team players who can play out wide, and Jacobs Ramsey and Dobbin will be knocking on the door for a wide midfield spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philogene only signed for a professional club at the age of 16, with Villa taking him from the Pro:Direct academy.

Philogene's direct nature and strong flair going forward will offer Unai Emery a chance to switch up his tactics going forward, especially with a huge emphasis on keeping a squad rotated whilst they are in the Champions League, thus competing on four fronts.

