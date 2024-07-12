Highlights Jaden Philogene has chosen to join Aston Villa over Everton and Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa activated matching rights for the winger, who may return to rejoin his former club after a standout campaign.

Philogene's positional versatility made him an attractive prospect for potential suitors in the Premier League.

Hull City star Jaden Philogene has chosen to move to Aston Villa in a deal worth less than £15m despite strong interest from Everton and Ipswich Town, and reputable journalist Ben Jacobs has explained why he made that decision when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

After prioritising a move to England’s top division, the 22-year-old technician was a joy to watch in the Championship last campaign. Notching a grand total of 12 goals and a further six assists in a 33-game stint across all competitions, a return to the Premier League seemed inevitable after being sold by Villa last summer.

Jaden Philogene: Transfer Latest

Aston Villa have activated matching rights clause

With his future up in the air this week, Philogene joined Tim Walter and the rest of his domestic colleagues in Turkey as they prepared for a tough pre-season campaign. Aston Villa, led by the impressive Unai Emery, have activated a matching rights clause in the deal that saw him join the Tigers in September of 2023, the ever-reliable Romano revealed.

Philogene rose through the Villa ranks but made just six appearances for the senior side before being offloaded last summer. They are now set to re-sign him after a glittering campaign in the English second tier, while Crystal Palace and Everton were reportedly eyeing a move too.

Philogene's 23/24 Championship Stats vs Hull Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,811 7th Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Shots per game 3.6 1st Key passes per game 1.6 3rd Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Overall rating 7.43 1st

After Ipswich lodged an £18 million-worth offer for the star, Emery and Co were given 72 hours to exercise their option, which they did. Per The Athletic, personal terms between Philogene and his former employers were pre-agreed when he upped and left for the MKM Stadium 10 months ago.

Jacobs: Philogene Chose Villa for Two Reasons

The forward wanted to work under Emery

There were two really key factors after Philogene took his time to make a decision on his future - playing under Emery at Villa Park as well as the opportunity to play Champions League football following the Midlands club's qualification last term.

The Englishman of course also knows life at Villa Park well having only departed 12 months ago for Hull.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"Philogene had strong options from Villa, Ipswich and Everton and took his time to decide. Ipswich felt optimistic right up until Villa activated matching rights. The chance to work with Unai Emery, and play Champions League, were two big factors. Philogene knows Villa well having only left a year ago, and his 2023 move to Hull came with a healthy sell-on as part of the deal. "That means Villa will get Philogene for under £15m. Even as the club buying, they can still cash-in on the 30 percent clause."

Where Philogene Would Have Fitted in at Potential Suitors

The forward’s positional versatility is an attractive prospect

With interest aplenty circling around his signature, Philogene would have had an interesting spot at each suitor. Villa have only gone from strength to strength since his departure, but given that Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, their target could be an ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

At Goodison Park, Sean Dyche’s first-choice option on the left is Dwight McNeil, a revered fan favourite among their fanbase. Philogene’s positional versatility would have seen him stake a claim for a spot on the right wing - a role that was occupied by the likes of Ashley Young and Jack Harrison last term.

For McKenna, Philogene could have played on either side, given that the jump up to the Premier League may prove rather onerous. A trio of Nathan Broadhead, Jeremy Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson all enjoyed their fair share of game time in the left wing berth, but the Tractor Boys’ attacking fluidity means Philogene would have fitted in anywhere.

