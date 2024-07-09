Highlights Everton reportedly agreed a fee with Hull City for Jaden Philogene, but Hull Daily Mail denies the rumors.

The 22-year-old winger had attracted interest from multiple clubs after an impressive Championship season.

Journalist Baz Cooper claims that Everton have not agreed a fee with Hull City for the England youth international.

Everton have reportedly agreed a fee with Hull City to sign Jaden Philogene, according to various outlets, but Hull Daily Mail reporter Baz Cooper has denied these rumours.

The former Aston Villa forward appeared to be heading to Goodison Park on Tuesday morning, with reports claiming that a fee had been agreed and Philogene's preference was to join Everton. After an impressive season in the Championship, the 22-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Everton Reports Denied by Local Hull Outlet

A fee has not been agreed

According to various outlets, including The Athletic, Everton have agreed a fee with Hull City for young winger Philogene of around £16m. Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers has also claimed that Philogene is open to a move to Goodison Park, but there is strong competition for his signature.

In what he's described as a 'plot twist', journalist Cooper has claimed that Everton have not agreed a fee with Hull for the England youth international...

"Plot twist: So, my understanding this morning is that Everton have not agreed a fee with Hull City for Jaden Philogene.... #hcafc"

It appears that there is plenty going on behind the scenes with a deal for Philogene, but it's no surprise that multiple clubs are pushing to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

The Toffees are likely to be in the market for multiple wingers in the summer transfer window considering the lack of cover Sean Dyche had in this area at the moment. Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma have both departed in the summer transfer window, leaving Everton short out wide.

At the age of 22, Philogene is not only a player who can make an impact in the short term, but also in the future. Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil are currently Everton's only wide options, so adding a player capable of playing on either side would be a smart move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players managed a higher average match rating than Jaden Philogene in the Championship last season.

Everton in the Race for Jackson

The Toffees could need a right-back

Although signing a wide player is likely to be a priority for the Toffees in the summer transfer window, Dyche and his recruitment team will be looking to reinforce multiple areas of the pitch. At right-back, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are in the final years of their careers, while Nathan Patterson has struggled to cement a regular place in the side.

According to a report from Football Insider, Hellas Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua is an option for Everton. The Merseyside club will face competition from West Ham United for his signature, but he could be a cheap target for the summer.

