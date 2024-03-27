Highlights The Carolina Panthers have signed Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year, $20M deal.

Carolina's best chance at competing sooner than later is through free agency.

The Panthers finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2023.

The Carolina Panthers have added another edge rusher to their stable.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney had agreed to terms with the Panthers. A few minutes later, Rapoport revealed the contract was a two-year, $20 million pact worth up to $24 million.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, matched his best single-season sack total (9.5) during his lone year on the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He'll now serve as the fulcrum of Carolina's pass rush.

Panthers Are Throwing Money Around

Carolina has signed 14 free agents this offseason

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret the immediate future for Carolina looks bleak. Their blockbuster trade for the top selection of the 2023 NFL Draft cost them the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and a quality wide receiver in D.J. Moore. Their target, Bryce Young, also failed to look the part of a franchise quarterback, while fellow rookie and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud put up sparkling numbers from the jump.

With no first-round selection this year and no second-rounder next season, the quickest way for owner David Tepper's team to find relevance is through free agency. Some of the contracts they've handed out have been questionable at best, but the effort to put a semi-competitive roster together for the 2024 season can't be denied.

Panthers 2024 External Offseason Signings Player Position Average Annual Value Robert Hunt G $20,000,000 Damien Lewis G $13,250,000 Jadeveon Clowney Edge $10,000,000 A'Shawn Robinson DL $7,500,000 Josey Jewell ILB $6,250,000 D.J. Wonnum DE $6,250,000 Dane Jackson CB $4,250,000 Yosh Nijman OT $4,000,000 Jordan Fuller SS $3,250,000 K'Lavon Chaisson Edge $2,500,000 David Moore WR $1,125,000

The Panthers elected to fortify their interior offensive line through their two biggest contracts, but have taken a value-hunting approach toward improving their pass rush.

The four edge rusher types they've acquired this free agent cycle combine to make almost $4 million less annually than Brian Burns, who signed a massive five-year, $150 million deal after Carolina traded him to the New York Giants on day one of the legal tampering period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Carolina was not only dead last in sacks, they were also last in QB pressures (90, 27 fewer than the next-worst team) and QB hurries (18, 10 fewer than the next-worst team) too.

Carolina finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL last season, notching just 27 quarterback takedowns. Of the four players to record multiple sacks, just defensive tackle Derrick Brown (2.0) remains; Burns (8.0) is now in New York, while linebacker Frankie Luvu (5.5) joined the Washington Commanders, and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (4.5) landed with the San Francisco 49ers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.