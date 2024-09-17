Chelsea's new signing Jadon Sancho has already made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge after recording an assist on his debut for the club, with Christopher Nkunku finishing his drilled pass - and the duo have made a 'close bond' already, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, which will be of huge benefit to the club going forward.

Jadon Sancho Display Offers Chelsea Hope

The winger was electric in the second half vs Bournemouth

Sancho joined in a £25million deal from Manchester United to end his torrid time in the north west, and his cameo against Bournemouth over the weekend has shown that he still has the quality to be a real presence in the English top-flight.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2021/22 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 6th Assists 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 4th Match rating 6.66 11th

But after sources had previously revealed that he had been majorly impressed with boss Enzo Maresca's man management skills, there is another relationship that has blossomed in west London - with the pair stating that they would make an impact before doing just that on the south coast.

Sources: Sancho and Nkunku Have 'Close Bond'

The pair have been in great spirits since the winger's move

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Sancho has already formed a close bond with his fellow Blues teammate Nkunku after joining the club a little over two weeks ago - and the pair have made a friendly combination as seen in the game at Bournemouth.

Sancho was awarded Man of the Match despite only entering the fray at half-time for Pedro Neto, and his persisted efforts were rewarded just moments from time as he drilled the ball into Nkunku's feet with four minutes to play before the Frenchman slotted home to give Chelsea all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has 23 caps for England, scoring three goals.

However, that plan was pre-meditated by the pair. Sancho and £52m star Nkunku, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, had said to each other before they both came off the substitutes' bench that they would make an impact in the game. And their confidence clearly worked as their words came true, with Sancho laying the ball on for his teammate to record the Blues' second win of the Premier League season.

It could be a pivotal relationship for Maresca, who already has a talented Cole Palmer on his books - and if that front three can work their magic across the season, we could see Chelsea become a real contender for the Champions League spots if they are able to sort their defence out.

Sancho Could Prove to Be a Bargain

The winger never really took off at Old Trafford

With Sancho having not played in the Premier League for over a year prior to his run out at the Vitality Stadium, Chelsea fans feared whether he would be a good signing for the club or not.

However, his 45-minute cameo on the south coast was more than enough to prove that he can still cut it in the English top-flight. A successful loan to Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season put his name on the map once again, after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea now have Sancho, Palmer, Noni Madueke - who scored a hat-trick for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of August - and Neto as their wing options going forward into the campaign, which is quite the talent pool and Maresca will likely be licking his lips at being able to pick up more points and qualify for the Champions League in the process.

