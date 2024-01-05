Highlights Jadon Sancho is set to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, with a deal agreed 'in principle' between the clubs according to Sky Sports News.

His time at Manchester United has been disappointing, as he has struggled to meet the high expectations set by his previous performances in Germany.

A move back to Dortmund could provide Sancho with an opportunity to rediscover his best form and revive his career.

Jadon Sancho is set to make a sensational return to Borussia Dortmund, with Sky Sports News reporting that a deal has been struck with Manchester United 'in principle'. The winger will head to Germany and complete the move once all details are finalised, with some issues still needing to be resolved. However, there is a willingness from all parties to get the deal done.

Sancho hasn't played for United since August, following his public outburst against manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman had questioned his work ethic in training after United's defeat to Arsenal, but the winger took to social media to then dispute those claims.

Since then, he hasn't played for United, and has even been banished from the first team in training. That all fuelled speculation that his time at United was coming to an end, with a potential move in January not being ruled out.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, Sancho is set to move back on loan to his former club, Dortmund. German outlet BILD have reported that they are paying United around €3m for the deal, with Sancho hoping the next six months can revive his career.

Sancho's torrid time at Manchester United

He never rediscovered his Borussia Dortmund form

The 23-year-old spent four years at the Signal Iduna Park, becoming a rising star in the process by scoring an incredible 50 goals, all while assisting his teammates 64 times. Those numbers alone made several of Europe's top clubs take notice of him.

So when United finally signed Sancho for £73m in July 2021, having pursued him for many months before then, the excitement around Old Trafford was palpable. Sancho described how the chance to join the Red Devils was, "a dream come true" upon his arrival, but that dream would turn into a nightmare over the next few years.

The winger would never reach the heights he managed while in the Bundesliga, finding the back of the net just nine times in the league over the course of three seasons. He missed several matches due to fitness issues in 2022/23, but hoped to rediscover his best form in 23/24.

That ultimately has not happened. After playing just three games, Sancho's relationship with Ten Hag completely evaporated after the now infamous incident following the Arsenal game. While reports earlier in December suggested that United were looking for £50m to sell the dynamic forward, they eventually settled for a temporary solution to their problem.

Sancho hoping to rediscover best form at Dortmund

Winger's numbers in Germany were insane

A move back to Dortmund could, however, be exactly what Sancho needs to rediscover his best form and help revive his stuttering career. After all, it hasn't been that long since we saw him tearing defences apart for fun in the famous black and yellow jersey.

While his final season with the die Schwarzgelben was respectable, with eight league goals and 12 assists, his two preceding seasons were unbelievably good. Sancho plundered 17 goals and 17 assists in 2019/20, upping his total of 30 goal contributions the season before. Remarkably, his only two titles with Dortmund in that time were the DFB-Pokal in 2020/21 and the German Super Cup in 2019/20.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga stats with Borussia Dortmund Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 26 8 12 2019/20 32 17 17 2018/19 34 12 18 2017/18 12 1 4 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic had confessed his admiration for Sancho in the summer of 2023 when they played United in a pre-season game, describing him as 'a fantastic lad', per the Manchester Evening News. And while he refused to be drawn into speculation of him re-joining the club then, he likely jumped at the chance as soon as he became available on the market.