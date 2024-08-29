In the final throwings of the 2024 summer transfer window, the big wigs at Manchester United appear to be intent on finding a new club for Jadon Sancho. The winger does not appear to be in Erik ten Hag's plans and on £250,000 a week, it makes little sense to keep the Englishman around as squad fodder.

The good news is that a number of clubs are interested in making a move for the 24-year-old so there should be ample opportunity to offload the player. Notably, the likes of Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked in recent days.

That said, Sancho does have a preference over who he would prefer to join. This has now been revealed in a fresh report by The Guardian.

Sancho Wants Chelsea Move

Could be part of swap deal with Sterling

Having burst onto the scene with Dortmund and then enjoyed a fairly fruitful loan spell with the German club last season having joined in January – scoring three goals, picking up three assists and playing in the Champions League final – one might imagine his preference would be to head back to the Bundesliga.

However, it seems that he has his heart on staying in Enlgnad as opposed to linking up with his former club, or signing for their big rivals Bayern. Indeed, Sancho is said to be most keen on Chelsea.

The Blues have a pretty bloated squad but that doesn't seem to be enough to put them off from still seeking further arrivals this summer. They could look to land the Man United winger as part of a swap deal however, that could see Raheem Sterling move the other way.

The Premier League veteran is one of the 13 players to have been assigned to the Chelsea 'bomb squad', forced to train away from the main group in an attempt to pressure them to leave. It seems a swap deal could suit both clubs, as well as both players.

Sterling actually grew up a fan of Manchester United, while this latest report from the Guardian claims that Sancho 'is thought to have indicated a ­preference to join Chelsea over Juventus'.

Related 10 Potential Late Deals That 'Could Cause a Frenzy' There are 10 big-name stars who could still be on the move during the final days of the summer transfer window

Juventus Lead Race for Sancho

Loan deal with obligation looking likely

Despite being keen on a move to the Blues, the London-born forward may not get his dream switch this summer. Per reports, Juventus lead the race for his signature right now.

It's understood that Man United have already agreed to a loan deal with the Serie A side which would see his temporary spell become an obligatory deal at the end of the season. Juve should have some funds available to them now, with Federico Chiesa 'closing in' on a move to Anfield for a fee of £10.9m.

Amid all the speculation, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has refused to rule out a possible move for Sancho, saying: “If we have to sign a player just for signing, I don’t want it.

“But if we can sign a player who can help us, for sure I want it. I know Jadon very well from many years with [Manchester] City. I know him very well. But he is not our player. We will see what happens.”

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the final days of the window.