Jadon Sancho's loan move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed with the player being set to spend the rest of the 2023/24 season in Germany. The Bundesliga club originally signed the winger from Manchester City's youth ranks in 2017 before selling him to the Red Devils in 2021.

According to Bill Rice of BBC Sport, the deal includes no buy option and the Bundesliga club will contribute €3.5 million, with that figure potentially rising to €4 million based on Champions League qualification.

A torrid time at Old Trafford has resulted in a return to his former club after a public falling out with Erik ten Hag in recent months that saw Sancho banished from first-team duties. The forward has commented on the temporary move.

He is delighted to be back

The 23-year-old has been quick to show his delight at re-joining the German side as he said, per Ed Aarons of The Guardian:

When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'. I can't wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help reach the Champions League.

The Englishman also released a video on the official Borussia Dortmund X account, in which he greeted the fans he once performed in front of with a huge smile on his face. See that video below.

Manchester United bid farewell to Sancho

It is yet to be seen if there is a way back at Old Trafford for the winger

Having scored only 12 goals in over 80 appearances for the English club, it is safe to say the move hasn't gone to plan over the past two and a half years. Sancho struggled to make his mark on the United team as he never settled on either wing and even underwhelmed in a number 10 role last season.

Despite the bad blood between the player and manager, the club wished him the best of luck ahead of his loan move. The club statement read: "The England international of 23 caps leaves with our best wishes for the remainder of this season."

The next six months will be pivotal in the career of the England international as he could realistically force his way into the Euro 2024 squad, although it will take something very special at this point. Where his permanent future lies is another story altogether as Man United could still look to revive his time in the Premier League after a short spell away.