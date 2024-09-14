Amidst the chorus of his name sung by his new supporters, Jadon Sancho delivered a Man of the Match performance in his Chelsea debut on Saturday night, as the Blues edged out Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League. The game had been gradually fading into a lacklustre affair until the Manchester United outcast leapt off the bench at half-time and almost single-handedly transformed the game.

Earlier in the night, despite having significantly less possession, Bournemouth created the more significant opportunities and came closest to breaking the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute, before Evanilson missed. However, the introductions of Sancho and Christopher Nkunku sparked a late surge, turning what had been one-way traffic into a decisive result for the Blues in the second-half as the latter converted the former's assist.

As Enzo Maresca demonstrates his ability to guide Chelsea back on track after a challenging Todd Boehly era up until this point, the improvements extend beyond just the team’s overall performances. While the west London club steadily regains its momentum, Sancho has once more shown what he's capable of whenever he is freed from his Old Trafford shackles.

Jadon Sancho's Revival vs Bournemouth

He assisted the winner and earned the Man of the Match award

Sancho's tumultuous relationship with Erik Ten Hag and Man United was widely reported. Despite the negative impact his time in the north-west may have had on his public image, though, those within the professional football community have viewed him differently.

Although his Borussia Dortmund peak may seem like a distant memory to the casual observer, coaches and pundits remain starstruck by the possibility that he can rediscover the form that saw him score 16 goals and provide 17 assists in 32 appearances during the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

The Red Devils somewhat embraced this idea by continually giving the 24-year-old more opportunities. However, following another standout performance away from Old Trafford, it now seems he was under a curse at his former club. In the match against Bournemouth on Saturday night, he played 45 minutes, delivered an assist, and capped off a promising display by earning the Man of the Match award.

On his debut, he also completed 100% of his dribbles, created two chances, and had all of his long ball attempts reach their intended target. After the game, the positivity shown in his highlights reel was then translated into his attitude, as he said: “I've been working hard for this moment, and I'm just happy that I got my chance”.

“I’m very happy here. I have to thank all the staff and my team-mates. “The first day I came in, they made me feel welcome and I'm so happy to feel this comfortable.”

Chelsea Fans Rave About Their New Hero

The reaction on social media says everything you need to know

Sancho spoke about feeling at ease following his performance, and this sentiment is sure to be reinforced when he checks his social media, as Twitter was abuzz with praise for his display. One user was quick to make comparisons between his old and new club, saying: "Jadon Sancho has more PL assists for Chelsea in one game than Mason Mount has for Man United in two seasons."

Meanwhile, a second user said: "What a player Jadon Sancho is!!! Thank you Man Utd for giving us this class player." A third user added: "Jadon Sancho is a proper baller. His touches, dribbles, runs and everything have been on point. How did Man Utd make this man look so bad??" and a fourth commented: "Sancho is loving life at Chelsea!"

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored. Correct as of 14-09-24.