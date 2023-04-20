To say Jadon Sancho struggled in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Sevilla would be a serious understatement.

In the opening 45 minutes of play at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium, the winger was utterly hopeless.

Sancho lined up on the left of United's attack for the Europa League quarter-final second leg - and just couldn't do anything right.

The ball wouldn't stick, and he was simply unable to test Jesus Navas at right-back, who is now 37 years of age.

As well as failing in the final third, Sancho was reluctant to track back and help out his defence, which further played into the hosts' hands.

Antony on the right-hand side was the polar opposite. While the Brazilian wasn't at his terrifying best going forward, he at least showed unwavering desire to help the team by chasing back when required.

Hence, why it was Sancho replaced by Marcus Rashford at the half-time break, and not Antony.

Carragher's tweet about Sancho after shocking display

The difference between Sancho and Antony's first half performances in Seville prompted Carragher to drop an interesting tweet - one which has since gone viral.

Carragher correctly pointed out that Antony has been criticised far more than his teammate in recent times.

And according to the Liverpool legend, the former Ajax man has "done more" in a matter of months than Sancho has over the last two years or so.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: "Antony has done more in six months than Sancho has in two years. Yet Antony gets plenty of criticism & Sancho gets very little."

You've got a point there, Jamie...

Paul Scholes was not impressed with Sancho vs Sevilla either

While working as part of BT Sport's punditry team for the game, Scholes also took aim at Sancho for his lacklustre display.

At half-time, when the score was only 1-0 to the hosts, he said: "We saw how hostile the crowd were before the game. Sevilla were so aggressive and you’ve got to give them credit.

"During the warm-ups we were eulogising about the crowd and saying how aggressive and hostile it was.

"When the United players see and hear that they need to go into the dressing room and think, 'I need to be ready for this and my first touch has got to be ready'.

"You see Jadon Sancho in the first five minutes tonight, the ball bounced off him three times, terrible weight of pass too. I’m a big fan of the lad but you’ve got to liven up and be ready."

The way things are going, it wouldn't be a huge shock if United decide to cash in on Sancho in the summer.

Although they would really struggle to recoup all of the £73 million they handed Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021...