Manchester United were in full control as they saw off Everton in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were expected to easily see off Sean Dyche's side at Old Trafford.

They managed to do just that as United ran out comfortable 2-0 victors.

Scott McTominay fired United into the lead in the 36th minute.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to double United's lead and make the points safe with 19 minutes remaining.

Jadon Sancho floors two Everton players

Jadon Sancho was named in United's starting lineup for the second game in a row.

The Englishman and set up McTominay's opener with a clever pass and was impressive in his side's victory.

He also had Man Utd fans on their feet after sending two Everton players sprawling in the first half.

In the 21st minute, Sancho retrieved the ball from a teammate and raced down the left wing.

The 23-year-old was being tracked by Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana.

Sancho was able to beat both of them, though.

Gray tried to tackle Sancho but fell to the ground after the Man Utd winger slowed down.

Onana was also deceived by Sancho's change of pace and, like Gray, fell to the turf. United fans immediately got to their feet as Sancho carried the ball forward.

Sancho laid the ball off to Antony and the move culminated in Marcel Sabitzer stinging Jordan Pickford's palms. Watch the moment below...

Jadon Sancho 'sends Onana and Gray back to Merseyside' in Man Utd 2-0 Everton

Erik ten Hag: It was a brilliant win

Erik ten Hag was very complimentary of his players when speaking to the media after the game.

He said, per Manchester United's official website: "That you can deliver this in a third game in six days is a real credit to the team because it was a great performance – great, entertaining football and a win, so I'm really happy with it.

"But we have to be more clinical, more ruthless in the box of the opponent. I think this game should already have been finished by half-time. We didn’t but it was a brilliant performance.

"That’s very good: if you play three games in six days and can deliver this, that’s a big compliment to the team. We were very good in and out of possession – there were many players on the pitch who played at a high level."

United return to action on Thursday when they take on Sevilla in their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie.