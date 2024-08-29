Personnel at Juventus have a ‘growing feeling’ that Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is prioritising a move to Chelsea before the transfer deadline, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Serie A giants are still pushing for Sancho’s arrival but could soon be forced to accept defeat in the race for the English winger’s signature this week.

According to Sheth, it remains unclear whether Chelsea can proceed with a deal for Sancho at the moment – the Stamford Bridge outfit are still looking to offload several players before they refocus on incomings.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, defenders Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah, and winger Raheem Sterling are among those up for sale in the closing stages of the transfer window.

When asked about the possibility of signing Sancho ahead of Thursday’s game against Servette in the Europa Conference League, Enzo Maresca refused to rule out a late swoop for the Man United winger, saying, “we will see what happens.”

Serie A Giants ‘Pushing’ for Sancho Deal

The England winger is a man in-demand

Sheth, speaking to GMS, revealed that Juventus are still pushing to do a deal for Sancho but have a feeling the 24-year-old favours staying in the Premier League:

“I've just spoken to the Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, he's got great contacts, of course, at various clubs in Serie A. “And he has said to me, look, Juventus, yes, they are still pushing to do a deal for Jadon Sancho, but the growing feeling at Juventus is they believe Sancho wants to choose Chelsea. “Now it's whether Chelsea can do that deal, with regard to all the players that they have to offload as well.”

Sancho would be joining a crowded forward line at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke already competing for minutes under Maresca this season.

Joao Felix became the latest arrival last week after putting pen to paper on a seven-year deal. The 24-year-old’s signing took Chelsea’s summer spending to over £200million.

The Blues show no signs of stopping after welcoming as many as 10 new faces in Maresca’s first transfer window, with Sancho and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen eyed as the next two arrivals.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 3 0 0 76 Bundesliga 14 2 3 954 Champions League 7 1 0 563

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Osimhen saga ‘remains open’ going into the final hours of business, with both Chelsea and Al Ahli remaining in talks to acquire the 25-year-old this week.

Writing on X, the Italian transfer insider revealed the Blues are now ready to offer Osimhen a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy next summer.

Chelsea ‘Could Return’ for Jhon Duran

Eyed as an alternative to Osimhen

Chelsea have not ruled out a late move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eyed as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, Duran remains on the Blues’ radar ahead of the transfer deadline and could still depart Villa in the next 48 hours.

Aston Villa have so far held firm on their £40 million valuation of the 20-year-old, who struggled behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order since his arrival from Chicago Fire in January 2023.

Last season, Duran made just three starts for Villa in the Premier League and scored five goals in 462 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.