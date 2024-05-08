Highlights Jadon Sancho failed to discover his best form at Manchester United and is back at Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The statistics unsurprisingly show that Sancho has been far more effective when playing for the German team than he was for Manchester United.

However, Sancho's United teammates may be partly to blame for his low assist numbers due to poor finishing.

Jadon Sancho will play in a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund after their 2-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last four. The England winger wasn't hugely effective in the second leg in Paris but starred in the first leg in Germany last week, earning the Man of the Match award.

Sancho was exiled by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the beginning of the season after the winger effectively accused the Dutchman of lying when explaining why Sancho wasn't in the matchday squad for a game against Arsenal.

Sancho refused to apologise and was left out in the cold by Ten Hag, training with United's Under-18s before returning to Dortmund in a loan deal in January.

Sancho's Dortmund vs United stats (all competitions - as of 08/05/24) Dortmund United 155 Appearances 82 53 Goals 12 30.4 Expected goals (xG) 9.5 0.43 Goals per 90 minutes 0.22 0.27 Expected goals per 90 minutes 0.19 59 Assists 6 37 Expected assists (xGA) 10.7 0.47 Assists per 90 minutes 0.11 0.32 Expected assists per 90 minutes 0.21 46.4% Percentage of shots on target 33.3% 80.6% Pass completion rate 83.1% 0.89 Goal-creating actions per 90 minutes 0.44 4.94 Shot-creating actions per 90 minutes 4.19 54.8% Successful take-on rate 48.1%

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho is the first Manchester United player to reach a Champions League final since 2011, when the Red Devils were beaten by Barcelona at Wembley.

Sancho's Borussia Dortmund stats

2017-2021, 2024-present

Even without statistics, it's clear that Sancho has produced the best football of his career at Dortmund. Sancho first joined the Bundesliga club in 2017, spending four years there before signing for United, and he boasts an undeniably brilliant record for them.

Sancho has scored far more goals for Dortmund than he would have been expected to using the expected goals (xG) metric. Sancho's xG across his two spells at Dortmund is 30.4 but he has outperformed that expectation massively, netting 53 times.

The winger has averaged 0.43 goals per 90 minutes across his two spells at the Westfalenstadion and his assists record is similarly impressive, with the on-loan star averaging 0.47 assists per 90 minutes. Sancho has registered 59 assists for Dortmund, 22 more than he would have been expected to using the expected assists (xGA) metric.

Sancho has attempted 220 shots on goal for Dortmund, with 102 of them (46.4 per cent) hitting the target, while his pass completion rate is 80.6 per cent. He has averaged an impressive 0.89 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes, while he has also averaged 4.94 shot-creating actions per 90. In terms of his dribbling, Sancho has a successful take-on rate of 54.8 per cent.

Sancho's Manchester United stats

2021-2023

Sancho made 82 appearances for United and at the moment it feels unlikely that he will add to that tally. In those appearances, the winger scored 12 goals and registered six assists in all competitions. Sancho again outperformed his xG of 9.5, but at nowhere near the rate that he did at Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Sancho's assists tally of six is significantly lower than than his xGA of 10.7. However, that is not an underperformance on Sancho's part, rather it suggests an issue with the players he was feeding the ball to at United not finishing the chances that they would have been expected to.

Contrastingly, as previously mentioned, Sancho has vastly outperformed his xGA across his two spells at Dortmund, suggesting that the players he has assisted for BVB have made far more of the chances created by Sancho than they would have been expected to.

Sancho has not been as accurate with his attempts on goal for United as he has been for Dortmund, hitting the target just 33.3 per cent of the time, as opposed to 46.4 per cent of the time for the German club.

His pass completion rate, however, is slightly better for United (83.1 per cent) than it was for Dortmund (80.6 per cent), and that statistic covers short-range, mid-range and long-range passes. That is about the only significant metric where Sancho has been better for United than he has for Dortmund, though, and even then it is marginal.

Sancho has averaged 0.44 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes for United - less than half of what he has averaged for Dortmund, while his average shot-creating actions of 4.19 per 90 minutes is also lower than it is at Dortmund (4.94).

Much of the confusion surrounding Sancho's issues at United centred around his struggles when attempting to dribble past players given that was one of his major strengths during his first spell at Dortmund, and he had a successful take-on rate at United of 48.1 per cent from 210 attempts as opposed to 54.8 per cent at Dortmund from 713 attempts.

All statistics via fbref and correct as of 08/05/2024.