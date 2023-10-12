Highlights Erik ten Hag feels let down by Jadon Sancho's lack of contribution to Manchester United, despite giving him support and patience for his mental issues.

It is in the best interest of everyone at Old Trafford for Sancho to rediscover his form from his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United is reportedly considering signing Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers as a potential replacement for Sancho in the January transfer window.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had plenty of off-the-pitch situations to deal with at Old Trafford, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has explained the internal feeling he has surrounding Jadon Sancho, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are struggling this season, but the performances are bound to have been impacted by behind-the-scenes troubles.

Jadon Sancho news - Latest

Sancho signed for United back in 2021 for a fee of £73m from Borussia Dortmund, per Sky Sports. The English winger was in sensational form for the Bundesliga side before his move back to his home country, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances. Although he was one of the most exciting talents in Europe during his time in Germany, he's struggled to make an impact at United.

The former Manchester City academy product's problems have worsened this season, and Sancho was absent from Manchester United’s squad when they faced Arsenal at the Emirates back in September. After the game, ten Hag was asked why for the reasoning behind this decision, claiming that Sancho hadn’t performed to the levels required in training. Sancho hit back with a now-deleted post on X, and hasn't been seen in a squad since.

Read More: Roy Keane Has His Say On The Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag SituationThe situation doesn't look any closer to being resolved, and talkSPORT host Ally McCoist recently made a huge claim on how the players feel about ten Hag...

“Do you know what Ally - and I know you've got to be careful what you report on - this is only what I heard from a United player who told someone we know very well.” McCoist said. “He said, the players are not having the manager, they're not having him, definitely not. “By all accounts they're disgusted at the way he treated Cristiano [Ronaldo] and they say [Jadon] Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off, so I don't know who to believe to be honest.”

Erik ten Hag feels let down at Old Trafford

Ten Hag will undoubtedly want to get the best out of Sancho, rather than be stuck in a stalemate with the England international. United have an expensive asset who isn't contributing to the side in any way, so it's to the benefit of everyone at Old Trafford for Sancho to rekindle the form he produced for Borussia Dortmund.

Sheth has suggested that ten Hag feels let down by Sancho, who is earning £250k-a-week, after giving him the opportunity to try and solve some of his mental issues last season. The Sky Sports reporter adds that ten Hag was simply answering a question presented to him when discussing Sancho, so he wasn't looking to actively dig him out. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It's such a difficult situation that ten Hag finds himself in, because you've got a player there who everybody knows is so talented, but also you've got a player there that ten Hag has been patient with. And you know, he gave him some time off. He said you've got to train separately in Holland. I know people there that can help you. There was talk of a few mental issues as well with Sancho, who was very patient with everything. And then what's happened so far this season, ten Hag, I think he himself feels a little bit let down. And yes, you can argue, should he have said what he said in that news conference post the Arsenal defeat at the Emirates? Well, he was asked the question. Ten Hag always seems to answer a question that he's asked. So he was directly asked a question. Why was Sancho not there? We expect certain standards in training and he hasn't fulfilled those standards."

£60m star could come in

One player Man United have been linked with is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, with the Red Devils looking to strengthen their options out wide during the January transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. The report claims that the Portuguese forward could cost in the region of £60m after an impressive start to the season.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.16 1st Goals 1 =2nd Assists 5 1st Shots per game 1.5 =1st Pass success rate 82.8% 6th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Neto has had some problems with injuries over the years, but he's starting to show signs of his full potential this term. The 23-year-old has played all across the front three during his career and even in a deeper attacking midfield role, so his versatility could make him a useful option for ten Hag.