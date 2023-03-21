Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is 'working really hard' to help Jadon Sancho turn his situation around, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old hasn't had the most straightforward of United careers so far, but there's no doubt the talent is there waiting to be unleashed.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho has started just 12 Premier League games this season for United. Considering he joined the club for a whopping £73m, you'd expect the England international to have developed into a key player after almost two years at Old Trafford. Sancho is also earning £350k-a-week at Untied.

Earlier in the season, Ten Hag confirmed that Sancho was training individually and wouldn't be available for selection for a short period. As quoted by the Mirror, he said: "We didn’t see him in the last games for United as he wasn’t in the right fitness state and he is now on an individual programme. We want him to finish that and hopefully see him back soon. We want to bring him back as quickly as possible but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be."

Sancho returned to first-team action earlier in the year and is now a key part of the squad, but we're still yet to see his full potential. Despite the difficult spell, Sancho is still only 22, so there's absolutely no reason why he can't reignite the form he produced during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

What has Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has suggested that Ten Hag is working extremely hard in order to try and help Sancho turn things around.

Speaking to GIVMESPORT, he said: "He's working really hard on turning this situation around for Sancho. Obviously, he's got the potential and has been a lot better during his time as a footballer."

Can Sancho turn this around?

United fans will be desperate to see Sancho producing the performances we saw during his time in Germany. As per Transfermarkt, Sancho provided 114 goals and assists in 137 games for Dortmund.

In the 2020/2021 season, just before Sancho joined United, the England international averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.54 throughout the Bundesliga campaign.

Sancho also averaged a rating of 7.40 in the Champions League, so it's not a surprise that United came in for the winger.

It's not worked out so far, but clearly, Ten Hag has identified the talent Sancho possesses and is looking to unlock his full potential as it would be hugely beneficial to his United squad.