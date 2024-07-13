Highlights Jadon Sancho back at Carrington after clear-the-air talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Both parties are prepared to move on, but the Red Devils are still open to selling Sancho for £40m.

Man Utd looking to strengthen their defence with Matthijs De Ligt a key target.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho returned to training at Carrington this week after concluding his six-month loan stint at Borussia Dortmund and reputable journalist Ben Jacobs, while exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that the Red Devils could still sell the England international this summer, despite the ‘air being cleared’ between the winger and Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was exiled from the 13-time Premier League champions at the start of 2023/24, having played just three games in the English top flight, and jumped ship to his former club in order to revitalise his career.

Heavy Speculation over Sancho's Future

Juventus courted as an interested party

Since Sancho and Ten Hag's public fall out, the assumption has been that Sancho would be sold upon returning from his short stint with the Bundesliga outfit. Recently, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that the situation has been rectified amid a willingness for both parties to 'move on', with the 24-year-old now available to participate in pre-season games.

Elsewhere, according to reports, Juventus are prepared to offer Federico Chiesa in a player-swap deal that would see Sancho move to Turin. After snaring his signature for £72 million three years ago, Manchester United are believed to be looking for £40 million for him this summer, which would represent a sizeable loss.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 158 53 67 7/0 Manchester United 82 12 6 0/0 England 23 3 7 1/0

Jacobs: The Air ‘Has Been Cleared’ but Sancho Could Still Leave

A £40m offer for the winger would still be entertained

The recent updates on Sancho suggest he will be staying at Manchester United for the immediate future. But Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT that the Old Trafford outfit will still listen to offers around the £40 million mark for the 23-cap England international, as it would help them do business of their own. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"Sancho met with Erik ten Hag and the air has been cleared, which is why he is back in first team training and available for selection if he stays at the club. And from Sancho's perspective, it should be noted, he's never had a problem with Manchester United. “The meeting was important. It appeared for many months, even towards the back-end of the season, that the writing was on the wall for Sancho if Ten Hag stayed, but the door is open again now. Manchester United will still consider a sale since they would welcome a £40m fee to do other business. “But that meeting was a crucial step and it takes away the urgency of having to resolve the Sancho situation immediately. Now Sancho and Ten Hag can move on and it puts United in a strong position to either use him or hold out for the fee they are looking for given suitors won't be able to leverage an untenable situation to their advantage any longer."

Man Utd Closing in On De Ligt Move

Bayern demanding €50 million (£42m)

Close

Manchester United have enjoyed a fruitful start to the summer transfer window, having a five-year deal agreed for Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee, a player who club chiefs believe could work well alongside Rasmus Hojlund. Defensively, Ten Hag is eyeing a reunion with Bayern Munich outcast Matthijs de Ligt and Romano suggested that the Dutch tactician’s entourage are ‘advancing in negotiations’ for the central defender.

After losing Raphael Varane this summer, the 20-time English champions are keen to bolster the heart of their defence, thus finding a partner for Lisandro Martinez. De Ligt’s familiarity with Ten Hag coupled with his relatively cheap price tag - believed to be around €50 million (£42m), per Sky Germany - make him an attractive prospect.

