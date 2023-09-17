Highlights Sancho's time at Manchester United has been challenging, with complications arising over the past few weeks.

The relationship between Sancho and manager ten Hag has reached a difficult point, and resolving it may take time.

If Sancho and ten Hag can mend their relationship, there is still hope for Sancho to become a regular player for Manchester United.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is going through one of the toughest spells of his career, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed his next steps, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

What happens next officially for Sancho still remains to be seen, but all parties need to come to a conclusion.

Sancho signed for United for a fee of £73m in 2021 from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. It's not quite worked out for Sancho since his move to Old Trafford, and his situation has become complicated over the last few weeks.

Erik ten Hag addressed the reason why he opted not to select Sancho in the Premier League against Arsenal earlier in September...

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

The England international wasn't best pleased with the comments made by his manager, and proceeded to post on social media, which has now been deleted, rejecting claims that he hadn't been working hard in training. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that his career at United could be done, but it's certainly not impossible that the two can work out their differences.

Being involved would be a chance to put this behind them - Dean Jones

With most transfer windows now closed, offloading Sancho isn't much of an option at the moment, so all parties need to find a way to make this work. United have a valuable asset who is struggling and won't be an attractive prospect to other clubs as it stands, so getting the best out of him is vital.

Jones has suggested that removing his post on social media won't be enough to fix Sancho's relationship with ten Hag, but it is at least a step in the right direction. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"It will take more than the removal of a social media post to remove all friction around this relationship between ten Hag and Sancho but at least it can be seen as a step in the right direction. It makes sense that Sancho would take it down, even if he feels deep down that he genuinely is a scapegoat. The problem he has is that ten Hag was asked a straightforward question about why Sancho was not involved and he gave a very short, straight answer. And if he hasn’t been meeting ten Hag’s expectations then he’s within his right to say that. It has been blown up into a huge story but United could state there was no true agenda here and that the manager was just answering a question. Sancho has to accept the situation he is in right now because it is very hard for him to come out on top until he starts putting in performances that genuinely show that he is capable of being an important player for United. When you make a transfer that is as high profile as the one he made to Old Trafford, drama tends to follow it if things do not go well."

As it stands, Sancho has to be considered a flop signing from United, considering the performances he's put in and the price tag they paid for him.

Can Sancho turn his career around at United?

Right now, it seems unlikely given he's reportedly refusing to apologise to his boss. The relationship between manager and player has reached a difficult point, and it could take a while for anything to be resolved. When the situation becomes public with both parties, it's never a good sign. United now have to try and help Sancho rediscover the form he produced during his time at Dortmund, or attempt to move him on in January.

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund statistics Appearances 137 Goals 50 Assists 64 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Sancho was one of the brightest young talents in Europe when playing in Germany, so there's no doubt there's a player there waiting to explode in the Premier League. If ten Hag and Sancho can fix their relationship as soon as possible, then there's little reason why the latter can't become a regular again at Old Trafford.