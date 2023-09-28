Highlights Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United is in doubt after a disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag. His tenure at the club has reached a breaking point.

There is a strong likelihood that Sancho will change clubs in the January transfer window, with a move abroad being the best option for him to revive his career.

Manchester United will need to find a replacement for Sancho, as ten Hag has a lack of options out wide, forcing him to play inexperienced youngsters on the wing. Finding a buyer for Sancho won't be easy due to his current issues at the club.

The relationship between player and manager has reached a toxic point and Sancho's United tenure has reached breaking point.

Sancho signed for United for a fee of £73m from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, as per Sky Sports. The England international scored 50 goals in 137 appearances before moving to Old Trafford, but he's struggled to hit the heights expected of him in a red shirt. Ten Hag spoke about Sancho's troubles last season, and gave the winger time to work on himself from a physical and mental perspective...

"In this moment he is not fit enough. It's physical, but physical is also the connection with mental. But I think he is now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him. I hope he can return quickly but I can't say a duration of how long it will be."

Sancho returned to first-team proceedings but still struggled to live up to expectations, and his situation has taken a turn this campaign. After ten Hag opted to leave Sancho out of the squad against Arsenal earlier in the month, the Dutch manager revealed that it was due to poor training levels. Sancho hit back with a now-deleted post on X, claiming that there were other reasons for his absence rather than his application on the training pitch.

The former Dortmund forward is yet to return to the match day squad, and reports have suggested that United are now willing to offload him in the January transfer window. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that United indicated through intermediaries to Al-Ettifaq that if they wanted Sancho on loan, it would have to be with an obligation to buy, and a move failed to materialise with the Saudi Arabian club before their deadline closed.

The chances of Jadon Sancho rebuilding a relationship with Erik ten Hag are slim

Jones has suggested that Sancho's chances of salvaging his career at Old Trafford are slim, and it's now far more likely that he changes clubs when the January transfer window opens. The journalist adds that there's a strong feeling that moving abroad will give him the best chances of getting his career back on track, and a move back to Dortmund can't be ruled out. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT today, Jones said...

"The likelihood of Sancho salvaging his career at Man United are extremely slim and I’m hearing that it is far more likely he changes clubs in January.There is a strong feeling his best chances of getting back to his best would be to move abroad and given his success in the Bundesliga it’s easy to imagine that being a pathway for him but in Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, France, there are plenty of clubs that will have an eye on this.The only thing I would say about Germany though is that his time at Dortmund was not without its problems. I heard plenty of times about potential issues with him in terms of how he was perceived to be looking after himself and time keeping but generally he was able to overcome that in the end to get that massive switch to United.They are being linked with him again now and I can’t totally rule that out - but what I can say is that from speaking to a couple of people much closer to that situation in Germany there has been no active movements on making that transfer yet. Edin Terzic remains the coach there and under him Sancho managed 26 goal contributions from 23 games. That’s more goal contributions than in his whole time at United so far but Dortmund had Sancho at a different time in his career and there will be concern would be how long it will actually take him to recapture form and fitness by January."

Dortmund were the club to get the best out of Sancho, so it would make sense for the German side to be keen on bringing him back to the Bundesliga. However, as Jones mentioned, Sancho's behaviour certainly wasn't perfect whilst with Dortmund, so there could be concerns from their side.

Man Utd will need to sign a Sancho replacement

Although Sancho hasn't performed as expected in a United shirt, ten Hag has a severe lack of options out wide, especially with Antony currently unavailable for selection. Sancho isn't a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, but ten Hag is now forced to play inexperienced youngsters on the wing.

Manchester United's Options Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Facundo Pellistri Anthony Martial Age 25 19 21 27 Minutes For United 24649 1457 408 19347 Games Played At Right Wing (Career) 42 10 79 17 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Pellistri and Garnacho are now playing key roles at United, and although they duo have plenty of talent, the lack of minutes in United's first team could be a concern. With Antony and Sancho out, Rashford is usually deployed on the left-hand side, so there's an issue on the right for ten Hag.

If Sancho is offloaded in the January transfer window, there's a good chance United look to bring in another winger. However, finding a willing buyer won't be easy considering the issues he's currently having in Manchester.