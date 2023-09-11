Highlights Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United has not lived up to expectations, as he has yet to make a significant impact.

Sancho responded on social media, denying claims that he hasn't been working hard in training and expressing his frustration.

The upcoming talks between Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag will determine the future of Sancho's career at United, with a potential loan move in January being discussed.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could 'be done' at Old Trafford after talks with Erik ten Hag, as journalist Dean Jones provides some insight into what the future holds, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is yet to make a significant impact since his move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho joined United from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73m, as per BBC. The former Manchester City youth product was one of the most exciting talents in Europe before he moved to Old Trafford, and it simply hasn't worked out for him in England.

In United's latest game against Arsenal, Sancho failed to even make the bench, and manager Erik ten Hag gave his reasoning behind dropping him to the media after the final whistle...

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Sancho wasn't best pleased with the comments made by his manager, answering back on social media. The former Dortmund winger took to X to reject claims that he hadn't been working hard in training, and urged fans not to believe everything they read online.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho might be disappointed at the fact that Antony, who has also struggled at Old Trafford, has been given more opportunities to impress than him. However, Jones added that it would be complete nonsense if so, as Sancho has failed to make an impact in his two years at the club.

It's understood that Sancho and ten Hag are set to hold talks to try and resolve the situation, which could be make or break, with Ben Foster telling the United Stand, via One Football, that the player's outburst was "crazy".

It's now or never for Sancho and Manchester United - Dean Jones

The worst thing about this current Sancho predicament is that United desperately need their wingers to start performing. Antony has struggled, so it wouldn't take a lot for Sancho to become a regular in the side, but he's not taken his chances thus far.

Jones has suggested that Sancho could be done at United if the conversation between him and ten Hag doesn't go well. The journalist adds that this week is now or never for his career at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it feels like this week is now or never in terms of saving his Man Utd career. He has gone from being given a new lifeline at United and pre-season, trying out in different positions, then to being shunned publicly. He then decides to hit back, which he's within his rights to do, and now we've got basically a heart to heart meeting, I guess, for these two individuals to decide whether or how they can figure out a future. It's not impossible, it definitely can be figured out. People have come back from worse things than this in football. But if this conversation does not go well, from either person's point of view, then Sancho is done at Manchester United and he's going to have to find a new club in January. And the bad news for him could be that if that discussion doesn't go well and he's left in the dark for the next few months, then you get to January, he's out of condition and he's out form, and that will also affect the type of clubs that come in for him."

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 48 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

There's certainly an argument for Sancho that Antony hasn't done enough to warrant a guaranteed starting place. However, Sancho has been given opportunities to impress over the years and hasn't grabbed it with both hands. Sancho, however, isn't the first player to have fallen out with ten Hag...

Read More: Seven Players That Fell Out With Erik Ten Hag

What do United do with Sancho?

It's a tricky situation, as the performances he has produced will not be enough to convince a club to pay even close to the £73m United paid for him. A loan move in January could be what he needs, allowing him to rediscover his form elsewhere, hopefully increasing his value. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few days, with talks between Sancho and ten Hag set to take place.