Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been embroiled in controversy this week, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed who is to blame, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international hasn't done enough to be considered a key player at Old Trafford.

Sancho, who is earning £275k-a-week in Manchester, signed for United back in 2021 from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £73m, as per Sky Sports. Considering the performances he produced for the German club, the hefty sum paid by United wouldn't have been a massive surprise at the time. Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund, according to Transfermarkt. Since joining the Red Devils, the 23-year-old has found the net just 12 times, whilst contributing with six assists.

Things haven't been going well for Sancho outside of stepping onto the pitch, either, with Erik ten Hag revealing last season that Sancho would spend some time away from football for 'physical and mental' reasons. Sancho then became part of the side again, but ten Hag opted not to name him in the squad against Arsenal at the weekend, claiming he was dropped for his performances in training. Sancho hit back publicly, taking to social media to suggest that he'd become a scapegoat at Old Trafford and that fans shouldn't believe everything they read on social media.

Now, journalist Jones has addressed the situation, and he believes that Sancho has to take a large chunk of the blame.

What has Jones said about Sancho and Man Utd?

Jones has suggested that Sancho's performances haven't warranted a regular slot in the United side. The journalist adds that this situation isn't on ten Hag, and Sancho is trying to look for an easy way out by blaming others.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "From Sancho's point of view, he can call himself a scapegoat, but I think, to be honest, from his point of view, he's trying to use this moment as an easy way out. Sancho has had two years at Man Utd, and he's had a handful of good games, and that's not ten Hag's fault, that's his own fault. He's got to raise his own levels and take some personal responsibility for how his United career has gone so far. But how does it get better from here?"

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What's next for Sancho and Man Utd?

With the transfer window closed for most clubs in Europe, it's certainly a tricky situation for both United and Sancho. The Saudi Arabian window remains open until 7th September, but there's no guarantee that Sancho would be willing to ply his trade in the Middle East. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho could be speaking publicly in order to try to push himself out the door at Old Trafford. There's no doubt Sancho's performances haven't been up to scratch, so there's no surprise that ten Hag is opting for other options, but the relationship between the two appears to be fractured and it could be difficult to save.