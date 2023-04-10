Manchester United are now 'stuck with' Jadon Sancho due to the price they paid for him, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since making the move from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who earns £275k-a-week at United, signed for the club for a fee of £73m, according to the BBC.

It's not been an easy start to his United career and he was given an extended break away from the team earlier in the season. Erik ten Hag revealed how Sancho wasn't 'physically or mentally' ready to play, as per talkSPORT.

A report from the Daily Mail recently revealed that ten Hag was becoming increasingly impatient with Sancho and his sub-par performances and he may consider offloading him in the summer transfer window.

The England international has shown glimpses of what he's capable of in a United shirt, but certainly not enough to warrant the price the Red Devils paid for him from Dortmund.

Finding the right position for Sancho will be key. The former Manchester City winger has played the majority of his career on the left-hand side, according to Transfermarkt, but it's not easy for him competing with Marcus Rashford.

What has Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has suggested that United may be stuck with Sancho for now due to the price they paid for him, so they need to find a way to get the best out of him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ten Hag wants to give him opportunities, he knows the potential he's got and he's trying to unlock that. Equally, United can't really sell him. There's nobody out there at the moment that's going to give them back the money they spent on him.

"They're kind of stuck with Sancho and if that's the case, they need to get a tune out of him."

How has Sancho performed this season?

Sancho has started 14 times in the Premier League, providing six goals and assists, as per FBref.

The English winger averages 1.6 key passes and 1.4 successful dribbles per game, with a Sofascore rating of 6.82 throughout the campaign.

In United's recent win over Everton, Sancho showed why ten Hag has been looking to do everything he can to find a place for him in this side.

Sancho provided an assist and made five key passes in United's win at Old Trafford.