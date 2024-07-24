Highlights Jadon Sancho could leave Man Utd this summer with PSG offered the chance to sign him.

Sancho has played for United in pre-season, but they'd be willing to sell for around £40m.

Erik ten Hag and Sancho have held clear-the-air talks.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be heading through the exit door this summer, and the Red Devils are will to accept a £33m loss, according to ESPN.

Sancho has gone through a difficult spell since signing for United, failing to make a positive impact before being sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the 2023/2024 season. The England international has returned to Manchester and is training with the squad, but a permanent sale is a real possibility.

The 24-year-old started in United's pre-season friendly fixture against Rangers, but after a public fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag previously, there's no guarantee he sticks around.

Sancho Has Been Offered to PSG

Man Utd want around £40m

According to ESPN, Sancho has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain and various other clubs, with United demanding in the region of £40m to allow him to depart. After joining the Red Devils for a fee of £73m back in 2021, United could be set to make a £33m loss on the winger if they receive their asking price.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed that United expect Sancho to pay a full part in pre-season training after he and ten Hag agreed to draw a line under what has happened in the past. Despite that, there are clubs who are showing an interest in securing the signature of Sancho and he could still be sold.

French outlet L'Equipe has recently claimed that Sancho is close to agreeing personal terms with PSG ahead of a potential move. The Ligue 1 giants are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, so it will be interesting to see whether they'd be willing to pay the £40m asking price.

Despite showing signs of being back to his best at Dortmund last season, the Bundesliga outfit have so far failed to sign him on a permanent deal. Considering his struggles over the last few years, United are asking for a hefty sum to allow him to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has featured in 82 games for United, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

Man Utd Hold Talks to Sign Ivan Toney

The striker wants £250k-a-week

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United could look to make a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, despite the England international supposedly seeking £250k-a-week. The Red Devils might be willing to head to the negotiating table if Brentford are willing to lower their £40m asking price, despite already sealing a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

Toney's contract is set to expire next summer, and he's so far refused to rule out the possibility of running his deal down. The 28-year-old will then have a host of clubs to choose from when becoming a free-agent.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-07-24.