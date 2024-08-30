Chelsea are pushing to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks are continuing as they aim to thrash out a deal.

It's been a tricky few years for Sancho since making the move to Old Trafford, but Chelsea are now looking to take a chance on the England international.

Negotiations Ongoing for Sancho

Chelsea are pushing

Romano has now provided an update on the Sancho situation, confirming that negotiations are ongoing after they submitted an official loan offer earlier today...

"Negotiations for Sancho, ongoing after bid submitted as exclusively revealed."

The Italian reporter previously revealed that an initial loan proposal was offered, with Sancho keen on making the move. It's been a hectic transfer window for Chelsea who have strengthened in multiple positions, with Sancho the latest player who could be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after struggling to make an impact at United, so it's undoubtedly a risky addition for Chelsea after failing to hit the heights expected in the Premier League.

Chelsea Pushing to Sign Victor Osimhen

The Blues are hopeful

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea are waiting to receive the green light from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of a potential move. The west London club are reportedly hopeful of striking a deal to secure his signature despite interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The Nigerian forward has been a clinical goalscorer during his time with Napoli, something which Chelsea have been missing in recent years. Nicolas Jackson was brought to the club last summer, but the addition of Osimhen could take Chelsea to the next level.