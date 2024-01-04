Highlights Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund could be a fresh start for him to rebuild his career and regain his form.

Sancho is desperate for the Dortmund deal to go through, seeing it as the ideal opportunity to get back on track.

Manchester United may need to bring in a replacement winger, with Olise being considered as a potential target.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be on his way back to Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils pushed hard to bring Sancho to the Premier League while he was plying his trade for the Bundesliga giants, but it's not worked out for him so far at Old Trafford. A return to his former club could be on the cards after the England international was frozen out under Erik ten Hag.

Considering he's not featured for the Manchester outfit since September, ten Hag needs to find a solution. However, his £250k-a-week wage package is undoubtedly a deterrent for many clubs around Europe while they will also be hoping to make back some of the £73m they forked out to prise him away from Dortmund.

Sancho heading to Dortmund

Following ten Hag revealing to the media that Sancho wasn't giving his best effort at Manchester United's training ground, Carrington, the winger responded in a now-deleted social media post, labelling himself a 'scapegoat'. The situation remains unsolved as both parties stand firm, unwilling to retract their statements or apologise. This impasse appears to have ultimately resulted in his likely departure.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Dortmund are now in negotiations regarding a loan deal, discussing a potential fee and salary coverage. Sancho is said to be keen on the move and the ball is now in United's court. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it could be a deal that suits all parties, with ten Hag and Sancho falling out. It's an opportunity for Sancho to play regularly, while his value could increase which benefits United.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 137 50 64 6 0 Manchester United 82 12 6 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - as of 04/01/2024

Sancho produced the best football of his career during his time in the Bundesliga, so it's a deal that makes sense for the England international. His progress has stagnated of late, but it's now a chance for him to rebuild at a club where he's comfortable and knows he can perform.

Dean Jones - Sancho is desperate for Dortmund

Jones has suggested that Sancho is desperate for this Dortmund deal to go through as he sees it as an opportunity to get his career back on track after a difficult few years. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe there is a way back for him at United, as long as ten Hag is still in charge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I’m told that Sancho is desperate for this Dortmund deal to get over the line as he really does see it as the ideal place to start getting back on track. It really is unbelievable that his Man United career has gone this badly and this is going to be a really key moment in determining whether it can be salvaged. If Ten Hag remains at United I’m not sure there is a genuine way back but the focus for now needs to be on getting him fully fit and in form again so that his value in the market does not fall off any further. He signed for £72million and the feeling within the game right now is you’d be lucky to even recoup half that amount. Dortmund love Sancho, the fans and officials have great memories of what he achieved with them and they really do see him as a player who can reignite their season."

Erik ten Hag wants a replacement

Although Sancho has hardly been a first-team player this season and signing an immediate replacement wouldn't be overly necessary, the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford have struggled to produce consistent form this term. As a result, bringing in a new winger could be considered a priority.

As per the Evening Standard, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is on United's list and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make him his first signing since arriving at Old Trafford. A move for January is unlikely, but they could pounce in the summer. Olise only signed a new four-year deal in August, but a release clause comes into effect at the end of the campaign.