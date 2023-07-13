Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on his future.

The England international has struggled to make the impact expected of him since joining the Premier League club.

Manchester United transfer news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who signed for United for a fee of £73m back in 2021, as per Sky Sports, is currently earning £275k-a-week at Old Trafford.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger, who was labelled as 'outstanding' by Gary Neville following a performance in a United shirt, hasn't been as consistent as the Red Devils supporters would have hoped, considering the price tag.

Sancho has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, but it's still unclear whether United would be willing to offload him.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about signing the 23-year-old, but nothing has advanced as of now.

It remains to be seen whether Sancho would be keen on a move away to try and reignite his career, or whether he's planning on pushing for a regular starting place and proving himself at Manchester United.

The English winger has to compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony out wide for United.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Jones has suggested that Sancho is expected to get a chance to prove himself in pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

The journalist expects other forwards to be leaving the club before the season begins in August.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So you look at Jadon Sancho, and you wonder, well, how much time is he really going to give him to flourish? The last update I had was that Sancho will certainly get pre-season under him, and then probably will be in the squad for next season.

"Especially due to the fact that United expect a couple of other forwards to leave between now and the start of the season.

"But you know, long-term, those players are certainly not guaranteed a future at Manchester United, far from it."

What's next for Man Utd?

For now, the priority has to be signing a striker to lead the line at Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst was on loan for the second half of last season, but he's now returned to Burnley, with Anthony Martial's injury troubles meaning ten Hag is a little short of options in attack.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Harry Kane was the dream for United, but it's a complicated situation.

Romano adds that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is on their list for the summer transfer window, and is the most 'flexible' option for the Red Devils.

In a separate story, the respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT that Randal Kolo Muani is another player of interest to the Manchester club, with United making contact over the last few weeks.

The French striker reportedly has a £85m price tag, which could be a deterrent for ten Hag's side.