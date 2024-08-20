Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is being monitored by a number of clubs, while Paris Saint-Germain's interest has cooled following the signing of Desire Doue, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

It's been a tricky few years for Sancho, who has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford. The England international spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but he's now returned to United for the 2024/2025 season.

Man Utd's Jadon Sancho Attracting Interest

PSG, Juventus, and Dortmund have been keen

Reporting on X, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has suggested that a number of clubs are exploring a deal to sign Sancho this summer. PSG's interest has now cooled while Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been unable to match United's valuation...

"Told a number of European clubs exploring deal for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho. PSG’s interest cooled following Desire Doue signing, while Juventus & Borussia Dortmund couldn't match United’s valuation. As it stands, he stays - but one to watch in final 10 days."

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics 2023/2024 - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Reports have suggested that United could demand in the region of £40m to allow Sancho to depart. As the deadline draws closer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Devils lower their asking price with Sancho not even making the squad to face Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture.

£40m would still be a significant loss for United after they paid £73m to sign the former Manchester City winger. Sancho is also earning £250k-a-week at Old Trafford, and considering he's not making an impact on the senior squad, it would make sense for the Manchester outfit to offload him before the deadline.

Erik ten Hag now has Antony, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and even Joshua Zirkzee as options who can play on the wing. It certainly won't be easy for United to cash in due to his hefty wages and the money they'll want to recoup, but it's going to be one to watch for the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Could Target Forward This Summer

Calvert-Lewin and Toney could be explored

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that United could explore an opportunity to bring in a centre-forward during the summer transfer window. At the moment, there is a focus on other positions, but it could be something for the final days of the window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney, who are both out of contract next summer, could be options, with United aware of these opportunities.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored