Marcus Rashford’s stint at Aston Villa finally got underway in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round last night – and Jadon Sancho’s one-word message on his compatriot’s social media post has irked fans of Manchester United.

Rashford, 27, fell down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and, amid interest from Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, he opted to join Unai Emery in the Midlands until the summer of 2025, when his future will be, once again, a talking point.

Replacing Leon Bailey in the second half, the Wythenshawe-born talisman’s short but sweet cameo was relatively bright – but, most importantly, he was playing with a smile on his face and looked eager to beat his man, who was chiefly Pedro Porro under the bright lights of Villa Park.

To thank the gracious home support, who cheered his every touch, for their ‘warm welcome’, Rashford took to Instagram after his new side secured progression into the next round. “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance,” the Carrington graduate wrote.”

Former wonderkid Ravel Morrison and new teammate Morgan Rogers were quick to congratulate the versatile forward on making his debut – but Sancho, currently on loan at Chelsea, has raised eyebrows with the comment left on his compatriot’s post.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023, Rashford became the quickest player in Manchester United history to reach 250 Premier League appearances – 26 years and 11 days.

Sancho, similarly to Rashford, was on the periphery in the latter stages of his spell at the club after a public fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag. He moved to the west of the capital in the summer and Enzo Maresca’s side have a £25 million obligation to buy.

Responding to his former teammate’s post on Instagram, Sancho’s not-so subtlety celebrated that his pal is enjoying his football away from the Theatre of Dreams. “Freedom” he wrote alongside two emojis.

In response, fans of an Old Trafford persuasion have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings clear on Sancho and his current loan spell in west London. One said: “I can’t tell you how thankful I am that Chelsea have an obligation to buy.”

“This guy has the worst mentality among all footballers. Talks a hell of a lot only to drop a disasterclass every week,” one said as he referenced Sancho’s return of two goals and six assists at Stamford Bridge, while another questioned his professionalism.

What top ‘professionals’ these two are, eh? No wonder the mentality of this squad is where it is. Young players apparently looked up to these guys. Absolutely toxic and pathetic, especially Sancho.

Insinuating that Manchester United is not the graveyard that many people make it out to be, one fan said, “Man Utd was never the problem. It’s these entitled brats.” Another wrote: “It’s embarrassing that he played for our club.” A last supporter concluded, “The guy is a joke! Trying to disrespect the club.”