With Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho unwilling to apologise and sweep things under the carpet with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, their public spat continues to trickle closer to the January transfer window. All while a new report has suggested he’s not keeping up his end of the deal amid being frozen out by the former Ajax chief.

The 23-cap England international has been banished from all aspects of being a first team member and has not played since the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the back end of August. Having not been involved in the matchday squad for the following game against Arsenal, in which they lost 3-1, the 23-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) and called himself a ‘scapegoat’ after Ten Hag’s post-match comments about his effort – or lack thereof – during training sessions at Carrington.

Sancho missing a number of training sessions

Man Utd winger interested in Dortmund return

Sancho arrived at the club as a hot prospect in 2021 after being a bright spark for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, though his red-hot talent has failed to translate over into the Premier League. He has scored just 12 goals and provided a further six assists across his 82-game career in Greater Manchester thus far.

Any chance to add to his goal and assist tallies has been eradicated after he was banned from using all first-team facilities, including the training ground and the canteen. As a result, the winger has been forced to train at the academy section of Carrington, all while his food is brought separately from the rest of his fellow first-teamers.

However, The Sun have now revealed that he has missed a number of scheduled training sessions, while it’s understood the club have not fined him for doing so. This may be because Sancho has always had a reason up his sleeve as to why he was a no-show, often citing illness as the reason. It does, however, suggest he has not gone AWOL, thanks to his long line of explanations, though it will be a growing concern, especially with the January transfer window opening for business soon.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics (as of 09/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 137 50 64 6 0 Manchester United 82 12 6 0 0 Manchester City U18 22 15 6 1 1 Manchester City U21 7 3 2 0 0 Manchester City UEFA U19 6 2 0 0 0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA U19 5 3 1 1 0 Borussia Dortmund II 3 0 1 0 0 Borussia Dortmund U19 1 1 1 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Amid clamour over what the future holds for the youngster, respected journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that, under certain circumstances, he is ‘very open’ to a return to former club Dortmund in the upcoming winter, while also revealing his desire to reinvent himself at Manchester United. Evidently, there is still a huge amount of uncertainty about where he will be playing in the future.

Ten Hag: ‘It is up to him’

The Man Utd boss believes the ball is in Sancho’s court

Ten Hag’s side face Bournemouth in another must-win Premier League fixture as the Manchester-based outfit vie for the Champions League places. Ahead of the game, in his pre-match press conference, the manager insisted that the ball is firmly in Sancho’s court should both parties move on from the situation.

“So it is about a culture and every player has to match certain ­standards, and it was about that. He knows what he has to do if he wants to return. It is up to him.”

The Dutchman, who has lost 10 of his opening 22 fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign, was then quizzed by the media on whether the former Manchester City academy prospect was on full pay, suggesting that would be a waste of the club’s funds with the transfer market just around the corner. Ten Hag insisted it was an ‘internal matter’, which still raises questions over whether Sancho, who pockets a healthy £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford, is receiving his full wage amid being completely frozen out from all first-team proceedings.

