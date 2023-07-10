When Jadon Sancho moved to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund he had the world at his feet, but things simply haven't gone to plan for the winger at Old Trafford.

Injuries, inconsistent form and a lucrative contract weighing heavy on his head haven't helped the young winger, however, this deal still means he's raking it in.

But just how much is Sancho taking home every week? And do his stats make him worthy of earning so much money in Manchester right now?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Capology, Transfermarkt, Surprisesports and Fbref.

Net Worth

Sancho's current net worth is said to be in the region of £19 million, an astonishing amount considering the winger is only 23 years old.

The silky-smooth trickster's wealth is largely down to the bumper contract he received from Manchester United upon his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

At the time of the move in 2021, Sancho was considered to be one of England's brightest young talents and as such comes a hefty wage bill and signing on fees.

United paid a whopping £76.5 million for Sancho and have yet to reap the rewards of his transfer switch to the Premier League and European competitions.

Salary

Sancho earns himself a crazy £350,000 per week at Manchester United, making him the club's second-highest earner behind David de Gea.

This brings £18 million into the young winger's bank account per year, a bizarre amount of cash when you consider his limited playing time at the club during the 2022/2023 campaign.

The Londoner's current contract expires in June 2026, meaning he still has a gross pay of £72 million to earn at United until then.

There is still a feeling around Old Trafford that Sancho will come good in the coming years and the upper echelons of the team will be praying that comes to fruition.

Achievements

Sancho's trophy cabinet is a solid one and the pacey ace currently has four pieces of silverware to carry around with him. Including some international glory that some fans may have forgotten about.

Club Trophies Manchester United League Cup 2022/2023 Borussia Dortmund German Cup 2021/2022 Borussia Dortmund German Super Cup 2019/2020 England U17 U17 World Cup 2017

It's more than likely that Sancho will add to this total in the coming years, especially with Manchester United's apparent resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

Sancho also holds some individual achievements and was part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season during the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 campaigns. He was also the DFB Pokal top scorer in the 2020/2021 season too.

Market Value

Sancho's current market value is £38 million, a far cry from his career high of £111 million in 2020 whilst playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, Sancho is still very much at an age where this could improve and a stellar season in the Premier League would ultimately make his market value skyrocket once again.

Fans of the Red Devils will be praying for a Sancho revival soon, hoping he can rediscover some of the fine form he displayed for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

READ MORE: Man Utd 'giving up' on £45m star 'would be ridiculous' at Old Trafford

Career stats

During his career so far, Sancho has played a total of 11,086 minutes of football, scoring 47 goals and providing 51 assists along the way.

His current xG across all competitions during his 6 seasons in the Premier League and Bundesliga combined is 39.0. His xAG across all competitions during his 6 seasons in the Premier League and Bundesliga is 44.3.

Nevertheless, there's a stark contrast when you compare the wingers xG and xAG during his time at Dortmund to the two seasons spent with United.

During his stint at Dortmund, Sancho's xG was 29.6 across the four seasons he played there in all competitions alongside an xAG of 33.7.

Sancho's current xG across the two seasons in all competitions for Manchester United is 9.5 alongside his xAG of 10.6. Granted he played two seasons more in Germany, however, the Red Devils will want to see these stats improve soon.

Early Life

He was born in Camberwell, England, on March 25, 2000. He grew up as a Chelsea fan and used to play football with his friend and Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson. He joined the Watford football team when he was just seven years old.

He later transferred to Manchester City when he was 11 years old and began to realise his full potential before making the switch to Borussia Dortmund to start his professional career.

Profile

Below we have created a profile summary of Jadon Sancho with some facts and figures about the Manchester United footballer that you may or may not know.

Full name Jadon Malik Sancho Gender Male Date of Birth 25 March 2000 Zodiac Sign Aries Current Residence Manchester, United Kingdom Place of Birth Camberwell, England Martial Status Single Team Manchester United

Property and Assets

It's unclear where Sancho is currently living in Manchester, however, the city centre is home to a majority of Manchester-based footballers with vast luxury apartment blocks dotted around the city.

Nevertheless, if Sancho is preferring a quieter existence up North he may follow suit of a lot of players who have made the move to the leafy suburb of Alderley Edge in Cheshire.

Sancho is also listed as the director of Sancho Investments Limited on Companies House, something which indicates that the professional footballer is investing his money wisely.

It's become common suit for footballers to hire financial advisors in recent years with the amount of money that can be earned in the professional game and Sancho will no doubt be getting some top advice.

Social media

Like most footballers, Sancho has a big social media presence, however, the winger has dipped in and out of posting in recent years due to the criticism he has received online.

Platform Followers Instagram 9.7 million Twitter 2.2 million Facebook 8.7 million

This gives Sancho a whopping 20.6 million followers across all his social media platforms, an astonishing amount and a testament to the kind of attention he receives.

It's no surprise that Sancho has received hate on these platforms with the number of followers he currently has, something that needs to be stamped out of the game soon.

Endorsements

Jadon Sancho has been associated with Nike since 2019. Apart from sporting its footwear during games, he has also been a part of several Nike projects.

Sancho was even part of an urban pitch opening with the company in Southeast London, a project which improved the cage pitches that Sancho learned to play football. The winger often posts on his social media accounts highlighting his partnership with the brand.

Sancho is also partnered with Genies, a digital avatar-making service that can be used on various social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

In February 2021, Sancho entered into a paid partnership with iconic drinks brand Pepsi, he has since taken part in numerous advertising campaigns for the drinks brand.

In 2019 Sancho teamed up with EA Sports to help that year's edition of the video game FIFA. The Manchester United winger promoted the game on his Instagram account.

Charitable Activities

As mentioned above briefly, Sancho was involved in a Nike project to provide a pitch for children who grow up playing football on the streets in the city because of an absence of football pitches.

The pitch is home to the youth team at Lambeth Tigers (ages 6 – 18) who now have a bright and energising pitch to enjoy because of Sancho's charity work.

The distinctive pitch design was inspired by the club’s namesake, in a unique orange and black striped pitch, codesigned by Sancho himself along with Nike executives.

The exclusive pitch was manufactured in Cumbria at the new £1.8m SIS Pitches facility which utilises the latest technology in thermal insulation, LED lighting, laser-fire detection and advanced cladding systems.

The new PU backing plant is the most advanced turf backing system in the UK and highlights the amount of money that has been poured into the classy Sancho project.