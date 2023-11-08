Highlights Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United is uncertain due to his lack of playing time and poor performances since joining the club.

There is a growing mentality issue among Manchester United's incoming players, including Sancho, which Erik ten Hag is working to address.

Ten Hag's position as manager is under scrutiny due to the team's poor results and performances, and there are rumors of a former Premier League manager being on standby.

Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is currently in the balance and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has pinpointed one main ‘problem’ with the Englishman and why Erik ten Hag is working tirelessly to change that, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It has been a tumultuous couple of months for the winger given he has not played a single minute for Erik ten Hag since his side’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in late August. Even before then, Sancho struggled to hit the ground running in 2023/24 and accrued zero goal involvements in fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sancho’s place in Ten Hag’s plans under fire

The £250,000-a-week earner has done everything but replicate his glittering Borussia Dortmund form that earnt him his £73m move to Greater Manchester in the first place. Instead, the 23-year-old has totted up just 18 goal involvements (12G, 6A) in 82 games.

Sancho claimed publicly that he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ at the club after being dropped from the Arsenal squad altogether, which Ten Hag claimed was because of his poor work ethic at Carrington, Manchester United’s training ground. With their relationship now proving untenable, the possibility of the Red Devils cutting their losses in the winter market now seems all the more likely.

Former employers Dortmund, according to ESPN, were keen to offer Sancho an out with a move back to the Signal Iduna Park in January on the agreement that all financial parameters suit their business model. That, however, could arise as an issue given Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that not many clubs would be willing to pay his hefty wages after a two-season period of below-par displays.

That being said, Tottenham, led by the lovable Ange Postecoglou, are contemplating whether to make a move in the January transfer window as the Greek-Australian chief has identified him as their primary target. The report suggests that the Red Devils’ £30m asking price will be no problem for the north London-based outfit.

Tucker reiterated that, while Sancho – who she believes is ‘massively talented’ - wasn’t acquired under Ten Hag’s reign, Manchester United have failed to be clever in their recruitment over several years and referenced an ever-growing mentality issue among incomings. The United Stand presenter claimed that the Dutch tactician is working behind the scenes to iron out said problem. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, she said:

“With the [Jadon] Sancho situation, it wasn't his [Erik ten Hag’s] signing, and he clearly doesn't have the right attitude to play for Manchester United. This is where Man United have failed across a number of years of buying players that don't have the mentality to play for Man United, they might be ridiculously talented, and I think Sancho is talented, massively talented, but they don't have the mentality. And this is what Ten Hag is trying to change. We’ve seen it across the years with numerous signings we've made, so he has had to deal with quite a lot off the pitch in that sense of things.”

Ten Hag under the spotlight at Old Trafford

Much has been made of Ten Hag’s embryonic struggles since the new campaign kicked off as the Red Devils now sit in 8th place, six points off Champions League qualification. After enjoying his inaugural season at the helm by ending the club’s six-year trophy drought, things were looking up for the Old Trafford faithful. Any sense of stability seems to have gone out the window, however, and as such, the former Ajax boss could find himself on the chopping board if drastic improvements in results and/or performances do not occur.

A poor start to their Champions League campaign, with one win in three outings, just epitomises the circus-like atmosphere currently overshadowing the club, while their domestic form can also be considered equally embarrassing given they have endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Erik ten Hag - Managerial Career Statistics Club Matches W D L Points per match Manchester United 78 50 8 20 1.03 Ajax 215 159 27 29 2.34 FC Utrecht 111 56 25 30 1.74 Bayern Munich II 72 48 10 14 2.14 Go Ahead Eagles 39 19 10 10 1.72 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Just recently, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag is suffering from a lack of support in the Old Trafford dressing room and such worries could easily lead to him being the Premier League’s first managerial sacking of the season, though it has recently been revealed that he has the backing of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

It has been reported that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is on standby as an immediate replacement for the 53-year-old should Manchester United’s higher-ups decide to be cut-throat and relieve him of his managerial duties, while the report also claims that Lopetegui would be keen to relish in the challenge.